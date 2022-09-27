Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
WATCH: Virginia head coach Tony Elliott and the coordinators talk loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings spoke to the media after the 38-17 loss to Duke. Here are the three videos from their time with the media during post game. Head coach Tony Elliott. OC Des Kitchings. DC John...
The Day After: A Building Block Performance
The Day After Podcast can take many pathways after a North Carolina football game. The good, the bad, the ugly and many times all of those issues rolled into one big ball of consternation and wonder. This week, Buck Sanders and Jason Staples join host Tommy Ashley to look into -- but also past -- what Carolina’s 41-10 win over Virginia Tech might mean for this team, this defense, at this point in the 2022 season.
Mike Elko says expectations are changing around Duke Football
Duke Football broke through so many black clouds last night, winning their season-opening ACC matchup against Virginia 38-17 in a game that was never in doubt past the first quarter. Mike Elko took over a football program in December that had not won a conference game in its last thirteen tries and had just one win in its previous seventeen. He told every reporter who would listen that his teams were going to compete to win right away, and not to expect this to be a long term rebuilding project. But there's a difference between talking and doing. I'll readily admit that due to the state of the program when he took it over I didn't think they'd be competitive in the ACC this year. Like usual, I was wrong.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Day After Takeaways: No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson
Day after takeaways from NC State's loss to Clemson. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Postgame Podcast: NC State falters late in 30-20 loss to Clemson
NC State was so close on multiple opportunities to claw its way back into the game on Saturday night against Clemson, but ultimately fell 30-20 in Death Valley. The Wolfpack's offense was anemic in the second half, leading to State's defense getting picked apart by Clemson. Cory and Michael take...
Snap Judgments: Clemson 30, N.C. State 20
CLEMSON — No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0) defeated No. 10 N.C. State (4-1, 0-1) 30-20 on Saturday night. Initial, immediate observations are below. — Clemson played impressive complementary football tonight. Tigers were the better team start to finish and top to bottom. Leading with these three points:. 1) What...
247Sports
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield on UNC: 'They don’t like me. I’m not a big fan of them'
Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield had some strong words for the North Carolina fanbase during a press conference on Wednesday. Hollifield, a native of Shelby, N.C., and former four-star recruit was heavily recruited by the Tar Heels in the Class of 2018 and made seven official and unofficial visits to Chapel Hill while in high school. The two teams face off Saturday at 3:30 pm in Chapel Hill. It is the Tar Heels' ACC opener.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0