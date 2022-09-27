ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

St. Louis County’s film incentives bring productions to the Northland

Over the last couple of years, more film and TV productions have set up shop in northern Minnesota thanks to the state’s and St. Louis County’s film incentives. “Los Angeles is really talking about Minnesota right now, so we think that’s fabulous. I really think it’s building and building, so we’re very excited,” said Riki McManus with the Upper Midwest Film Office.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Partly cloudy, rain chances and warmer on Sunday

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 1, 2022. The next 5 days will be seasonably warm through this weekend and into early next week, with chances for rain Saturday night, and again Monday into Tuesday. Saturday night into Sunday will be cool near Lake Superior with east winds off the lake.
DULUTH, MN
Northland 5 Day Forecast

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 1, 2022. The next 5 days will be seasonably warm through this weekend and into early next week, with chances for rain today and tonight, and again Monday into Tuesday. Today and tonight into Sunday will be cool near Lake Superior with east winds off Lake Superior. Beginning Thursday, a period of much cooler weather is expected, with frost possible once again overnight. Find the forecast for a specific location at weather.gov/forecastpoints.
DULUTH, MN
Northland weather

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 29, 2022. After some patchy morning frost in northwest Wisconsin, temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s today with partly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles will be possible at times. Quiet and mild weather will continue through the weekend with just a slight chance for a few showers Saturday night.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Newly constructed northbound I-35 lanes in Duluth to open October 1

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - September 29, 2022. Newly constructed northbound lanes of I-35 will open to traffic on/or around October 1, in Duluth. Current northbound traffic will shift over to the new lanes and the northbound on-ramp from 27th Avenue West will open. Current southbound I-35 traffic...
DULUTH, MN
Groceries: Getting too expensive to eat. Here are some ways to save

Editor's note: Cook County and Grand Portage areas offer monthly food distribution events. Visit the. Local mobile food pantry program article for more information on this resource. Additionally, Ruby's Pantry happens monthly throughout the county. Visit Boreal Community Media's event page to find the next event in your area. More...
COOK COUNTY, MN
Ghost walk tour and paranormal investigation in Canal Park

Ghost tours are becoming increasingly popular especially with haunted areas like the William A. Irvine ship. However, plenty of ghost stories are unknown walking throughout all of Canal Park. Duluth Ghost Tours is led by Kimberly Christine, a tour guide whose story-telling, is a bit unique. Christine uses in her...
DULUTH, MN
Showers possible Friday night into Saturday, drying out for Sunday

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 30, 2022. Friday night will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with some spotty showers and sprinkles with an approaching warm front. Showers linger for Saturday before trending drier for Sunday and Monday. Highs this weekend will be in...
DULUTH, MN
Eveleth fentanyl dealer convicted of murder

St. Louis County authorities say Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was convicted of 3rd Degree Murder on Monday, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentencing comes after an overdose death investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, in October of 2021. In the investigation, the medical examination revealed that 33-year-old Brooke Miller of Virginia had overdosed and died after taking fentanyl, sold to her by Wallace.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Hibbing man sentenced to life in prison for cold case murder

HIBBING, MN -- A Hibbing man will spend life in prison for a murder he committed nearly four decades ago. Michael Allen Carbo, Jr., 54, was sentenced in a Hibbing courtroom Friday. In August, a jury convicted Carbo Jr. of first degree murder after he raped and killed Nancy Daugherty,...
HIBBING, MN

