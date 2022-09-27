From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 1, 2022. The next 5 days will be seasonably warm through this weekend and into early next week, with chances for rain today and tonight, and again Monday into Tuesday. Today and tonight into Sunday will be cool near Lake Superior with east winds off Lake Superior. Beginning Thursday, a period of much cooler weather is expected, with frost possible once again overnight. Find the forecast for a specific location at weather.gov/forecastpoints.

