From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 30, 2022. It's been warmer than usual this fall, which means fall colors are a little behind. We did a happy dance over here when we felt cooler temperatures this week. Why? "Weather is really the biggest factor in determining fall color," says MN DNR official fall color predictor Val Cervenka. "Fall colors are best when days are sunny and nights chilly. A cold snap will help speed up color change in leaves."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO