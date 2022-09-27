Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Risk of equipment-caused wildfire increases
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • September 30, 2022. Drought conditions in central and southern Minnesota are drying vegetation. With these dry conditions comes an increase in wildfire risk. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging operators of heavy or agricultural equipment and off-road vehicles to exercise caution near dry vegetation.
boreal.org
St. Louis County board bans new deer farms, aims to slow deadly disease spread
Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - September 29, 2022. The St. Louis County Board voted Tuesday to ban new deer farms. Their vote comes days before a temporary one-year ban was set to expire. The goal is to stop a deadly deer disease from spreading. Chronic Wasting Disease impacts...
boreal.org
MN Frontline Worker Pay details expected to be released next week
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says it expects to release more details about the state’s frontline worker pay program next week. According to a tweet, they are wrapping up the appeals process. People who applied and were denied the frontline worker pay had until Aug. 31 to...
boreal.org
Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday in Minnesota, here's what you need to know
Editor's note: For residents of Cook County and Grand Portage, Minnesota, there are programs available to help with energy costs. Visit '. Energy assistance available for Cook County and Grand Portage residents' for more information. The temps are already dropping across Minnesota, which can mean trouble for people who struggle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida
MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
boreal.org
Parents, teens frustrated by lack of driver’s exam appointments throughout Minnesota
Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) lack of appointment availability is due to limited resources and funding, DVS officials say. “This isn’t a life or death situation, but you want your kid to be able to take the test on their birthday,” said Adam Kristal, a Golden Valley parent.
boreal.org
Minnesota Fall Color Update: Week 3 - featuring the North Shore
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 30, 2022. It's been warmer than usual this fall, which means fall colors are a little behind. We did a happy dance over here when we felt cooler temperatures this week. Why? "Weather is really the biggest factor in determining fall color," says MN DNR official fall color predictor Val Cervenka. "Fall colors are best when days are sunny and nights chilly. A cold snap will help speed up color change in leaves."
boreal.org
Hurricane Ian’s devastation touches Minnesota
Photo: Volunteer Rick Graft describes the upcoming American Red Cross Minneapolis mission to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News. Minnesota is more than a thousand miles from Florida, where Hurricane Ian is lashing the Gulf Coast today with torrential rains and damaging winds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Governor Walz responds to Feeding Our Future investigation
Photo: Governor Walz at a news conference on Wednesday while answer questions on the Feeding our Future fraud allegations (KSTP) After a back-and-forth with a Ramsey County judge, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke on Feeding Our Future’s fraud allegations. The Walz administration was under fire last week after a...
boreal.org
Nearly $3 Million for School Bus Stop Arm Cameras to Help with Safety
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety • October 1, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) announced a third phase of grants for school bus stop arm camera systems. DPS-OTS is partnering with the Minnesota State Patrol and local police and sheriff departments across the state for an additional $2.9 million in grants to 21 schools and transportation companies.
boreal.org
Voter guide: See Minnesota Attorney General candidates' stances
Photo: Jim Schultz, left, and Keith Ellison are running for Attorney General in Minnesota. Ellison was elected in 2018. Courtesy photos. Editor's note: For information and resources on voting in Cook County, Minnesota, visit: Voting in Cook County: Information and Resources. The two candidates running for Minnesota Attorney General have...
boreal.org
Eveleth fentanyl dealer convicted of murder
St. Louis County authorities say Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was convicted of 3rd Degree Murder on Monday, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentencing comes after an overdose death investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, in October of 2021. In the investigation, the medical examination revealed that 33-year-old Brooke Miller of Virginia had overdosed and died after taking fentanyl, sold to her by Wallace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boreal.org
Minnesota economic experts discuss ‘Bear Market’ as stocks dip
Economic experts in Minnesota are eyeing the turbulence on Wall Street this week, after all three major stock indices entered bear market territory. The Dow Jones fell into a bear market Monday, joining the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The S&P 500 is down roughly 8% in September and has been...
Comments / 0