Hamas threatens violence over contested Jerusalem holy site
The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Thursday threatened hostile actions against Israel over what it called “violations against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque" ahead of the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.Hamas’s threats came just ahead of Sunday's Jewish new year, and a day after a group of Jewish religious extremists visited a contested holy site revered by both Jews and Muslims and blew the shofar — a ram’s horn that’s trumpeted in the run-up to and during the Jewish High Holidays. The Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, begins at sundown on Sunday, and in the succeeding weeks thousands of Israelis...
Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would be an outrage
So this is what a Liz Truss foreign policy, freed from the constraints of EU membership, looks like. She may be unworried – perhaps even pleased – that her consideration of transferring the British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has appalled the Palestinians. She should perhaps be more nervous about the impact on Britain’s global standing of a move that would break with an international consensus so far uniquely violated, among leaders of developed democracies, by Donald Trump. Not to mention the position firmly held since the 1967 six-day war by every British government up to and including even Boris Johnson’s.
The Jewish Press
Muslims Riots for 3rd Night in Jerusalem, 4 Arrested
Muslims rioted in Jerusalem for the third consecutive night, the result of incitement by the Hamas terror organization and the Palestinian Authority who are alleging that the Jews are harming the Temple Mount. The Israel Police confronted the rioters and arrested four suspects in eastern Jerusalem who threw stones in...
The Jewish Press
The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West
As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
Palestinian accused of killing elderly Israeli woman dies in apparent suicide
Police had been searching for Mousa Sarsour after attack on Shulamit Ovadia, 84, near her home in Holon
Hamas authorities execute five Palestinians in Gaza
GAZA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the enclave's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.
Rights group: Israel holding 800 Palestinians without trial
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is holding nearly 800 Palestinians without trial or charge, the highest number since 2008, an Israeli rights group said Sunday. The group, HaMoked, which regularly gathers figures from Israeli prison authorities, said that 798 Palestinians are currently being held in so-called administrative detention, a practice where the prisoners can be held for months, do not know the charges against them and are not granted access to the evidence against them.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis
In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
No place like home: my bitter return to Palestine
At 22 years old, I set foot in my country for the first time. My parents were Palestinian, but in 1970 they had gone into exile. We had been living in Cyprus after fleeing the war in Lebanon. Now, a new era of reconciliation had arrived. A year or so after the 1993 Oslo Accords between Israel and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) were signed, we were finally allowed to go back. It was exciting to return to our ancestral home after all these years. Our extended family in the Galilee, especially my grandparents, were overjoyed, and we were swamped in a tide of love. I was thrilled to finally return. I wanted a country. I wanted not to feel like a foreigner any more. This was a dream come true. The years of statelessness were behind us. But going home was much harder than I imagined, for all of us.
US calls on Israel to investigate death of Palestinian boy
The U.S. State Department has called on Israel to open a "thorough" investigation into the mysterious death of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy who collapsed and died shortly after Israeli soldiers came to his home in the occupied West Bank
Grief, protest and power: Why Iranian women are cutting their hair
The practice is common in ancient cultures. The Epic of Gilgamesh, a 3,500-year-old poem from ancient Mesopotamia, covers themes of grief and despair, where cutting or pulling out one's hair is used to express anguish.
BBC
Palestinian deaths toll in West Bank hits 100 this year
At least 100 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem this year amid a massive increase in Israeli military raids, according to figures compiled by the BBC. The number was reached as an 18-year-old man was shot dead in East Jerusalem on Saturday and after...
In Lebanon, boat tragedy kills 94 but others plan to migrate
NAHR EL-BARED, Lebanon (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians held prayers on a small soccer field in a refugee camp in northern Lebanon on Saturday, to mourn one of the scores of migrants who died after their boat sank off Syria’s coast this week, even as others vowed to undertake the same perilous voyage. Abdul-Al Abdul-Al, 24, kissed his father goodbye Tuesday before boarding a crowded boat leaving from a nearby town seeking a better life in Europe. It was his 14th attempt to flee the crisis-hit Mediterranean country, this time ending with the return of his dead body. He was to be buried in the camp where he was born, his father, Omar, told The Associated Press during the funeral procession. The death toll rose Saturday evening to 94 after several bodies were found on the coast by the town of Banyas, according to Syrian state TV. Earlier in the day, the head of al-Basel Hospital in Syria’s coastal city of Tartus said that the death toll has reached 89, adding that of the 20 others who were receiving treatment at the medical center, six were discharged.
At least 4 Palestinians killed, dozens wounded in one of year's deadliest Israeli West Bank raids
At least four Palestinian men were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid and heavy clashes in Jenin Wednesday morning, Palestinian officials said, making it one of the deadliest days in the West Bank this year, which has already seen over 100 Palestinians killed.
How a debate over textbooks closed 150 schools in East Jerusalem
On September 19, some 150 schools in East Jerusalem went on strike, keeping tens of thousands of students out of the classroom, to protest the introduction of Israeli textbooks. Parents say Israel is trying to erase their identity by pushing an Israeli narrative.
Israeli raid leaves 4 Palestinians dead in West Bank camp
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks. When soldiers surrounded a house in the camp, a bomb exploded, a gunfight ensued and Israeli troops killed the two Palestinians, the military...
getnews.info
The Jewish Press
Stone-Throwing Arab Boy Died of Heart Failure, Not IDF Chase; US Calls on Israel to Investigate
Initial reports claimed that an Arab boy fell from a balcony and was pronounced dead at Beit Jala Hospital after being chased by IDF soldiers. But there is no connection between a nearby IDF chase after stone-throwers and the boy’s fall, a security source initially told TPS. Later reports do not indicate the boy fell from a balcony at all.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Choice: Independence or Appeasement
Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his supporters in the media went berserk Tuesday after Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out against the gas deal the Biden administration is mediating between Israel and Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon. Since Hezbollah launched two drones against Israel’s Karish gas platform in July, Hezbollah leader Hassan...
Thousands attend funeral for 7-year-old who died, Palestinians say, in Israeli troops chase
Thousands of Palestinians turned out Friday to mourn a seven-year-old Palestinian boy who died, his father said, while being chased by Israeli troops on Thursday -- an account rejected by the Israeli army but which prompted the US State Department to call for an investigation.
