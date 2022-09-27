Read full article on original website
Sunshine 01
4d ago
Thank you for your story. So im.portant to stay on your meds, find the right meds💁. get enough sleep, POSTIVE people in your life, no drinking or drugs, somekind of meditation inner peace 🙏. I do both Pray. eat healthy. delete NEGATIVE thoughts people , get organized, find support group or someone to talk to. stay on 👣 track. 🤗💞🤷🙏
