Despite being released back in 2012, there are plenty of people who are still getting into the James Bond franchise at this time, and Skyfall is just one of the many titles that a lot of superfans would suggest they watch. There are those who would say that at one point, the storylines tend to blur into one another since the gist of it is that James Bond gets the girl, saves the day, and eliminates the bad guy. Hey, it’s a common trope among action movies, and Bond is one of those that helped to revolutionize the idea. After all, Bond has been one of the biggest names in action for so long that one could be forgiven for the idea that he inspired a great deal of the movies that have come along since his inception. There are many different ways to pick apart every Bond movie, but to do so would be to incur the ire of those who have been watching the movies from the Sean Connery days up until the present. But still, sometimes, one can’t help but pick at certain points within a franchise since it brings a sense of equality to the movies.

