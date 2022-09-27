ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Here’s How Max Verstappen Can Win His Second F1 Title This Weekend

When Formula 1 outlined its latest set of sporting and technical regulations, we were promised close racing with more teams in the mix at the top. Sure, we’ve had some pretty dicey on-track action so far this year, but there hasn’t been that much of a fight for this year’s championship.
New Lamborghini Urus S has Performante Power Without the Track Focus

When the Lamborghini Urus first hit the street, we all thought it crazy that the company known for churning out bonkers, V12-powered supercars was trying its hand at an SUV. But now, it’s the company’s best-selling model and is getting its first major upgrade with the new Urus S.
Mother-Daughter Duo to Make History Competing in ARCA Race

For the first time in ARCA history — and, perhaps, in motorsport history as a whole — a mother-daughter duo will be competing alongside (and against) one another during the Oct. 14 ARCA Menards Series West race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sarah and Bridget Burgess will both be sponsored by eBay Motors.
LAS VEGAS, NV

