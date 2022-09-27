Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a former Walmart employee – the secret way we trick people into not stealing from self checkout
A FORMER Walmart employee has revealed the secret way employees trick people into not stealing from the self-checkout. Athenia Camacho revealed workers have a way of quietly stopping shoplifters in their tracks in a viral TikTok video. The mum-of-four explained she used to work at the store and was now...
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
David Bromstad's Kitchen Cabinet Tip That Makes Your Home Look More Luxe
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Save More: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From CostcoMore: This...
T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls
Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes
When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco
This fall, Costco shoppers might feel tempted to add just about anything pumpkin-flavored or Halloween-themed to their carts. But which fall items are truly worth the bulk purchase?. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about which fall...
Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close
(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season
The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart
While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
A South Carolina mom who never pays for toothpaste or toilet paper shares the free app everyone should have to save money
Extreme couponer Hayley Bennett runs @that_coupon_chick, an Instagram page focused on coupons and deals, and helps people save money and find clearance deals.
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get some cleaning and organizing done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home...
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
JOBS・
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0