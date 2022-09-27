Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd news LIVE: Ten Hag’s Cristiano Ronaldo comments cause stir, Man City loss reaction, PSV set Gakpo transfer price
MANCHESTER UNITED'S long-term target Cody Gakpo could finally be up for grabs as PSV have reportedly set their price for the attacker. It has been claimed that interested clubs will have to pay approximately £39million to secure Gakpo's services and the Red Devils are leading the chase having already agreed personal terms.
On Loan Liverpool Player Suffers Nasty Looking Ankle Injury
Sepp van den Berg looks to have picked up a nasty looking ankle injury playing for Schalke.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur are back in action today as they make the short journey to the Emirates to take on arch-rivals Arsenal. Matches don’t get much bigger than this early on in a season as the Gunners are top of the table and Spurs are just one point behind. With the final international break in the rear view mirror before the calamity that is the winter World Cup, Spurs can make a huge statement with a win. It will not be easy and Spurs might have to do it without Dejan Kulusevski, who was injured while playing for Sweden. We’ve seen Antonio Conte shift to a 3-5-2 when needed, and this might be one of those times.
SB Nation
Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford take Premier League September awards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford have respectively been awarded the September Manager and Player of the Month for the Premier League. United won both of their Premier League fixtures in September, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on the first of the month before beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford just three days later. Rashford had two goals and two assists combined from the pair of wins, playing centre forward as opposed to his typical left-wing role.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Liverpool 3, Brighton 3 - Match Recap: Liverpool Battle It Out To Another Draw Against Brighton
Liverpool: Firmino 33’, 54’, Webster 64’ (OG) As expected, Kostas Tsimikas starts in place of Andy Robertson, who is still recovering. The front line starts with Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. The Reds haven’t played in the Premier League since their lackluster 0-0 draw to Everton in the Merseyside derby. Hopefully we’ll see a different result here.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Welcome back to football and welcome to Graham Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea. Will this be the proverbial fresh start or will it be more of the same old non-proverbial un-freshness?. The official Twitter shows the formation as a 4-3-3, but we’ll have to wait...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Manchester United
The International break is finally over, and Manchester City are back in Premier League action for the first time since 17 September. This time the Sky Blues face off against their old rivals, Manchester United. Our group of writers from Bitter and Blue, City Xtra, Man City Square, and City Report are here to give our predictions for the 188th Manchester Derby.
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Newcastle - Preview: How high can you fly?
Whatever is ahead of us, I had definitely forgotten about. Football? What’s football? The Premier League? What’s that, even? I don’t really remember. Somehow someway, it feels good nonetheless to have some actual, competitive, interesting, domestic, England top-flight level play coming our way, doesn’t it? And taking place in London, no less! Who would have guessed just two or three weeks ago...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Leeds United v Aston Villa w/ Joe Donnohue of the Yorkshire Evening Post!
With Leeds United sat on the sidelines for the last month, how does Joe think Jesse Marsch will have used this break in play to benefit his side?. Losing the likes of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips would be a massive challenge for any side, but how have the West Yorkshire side adapted to such changes?
SB Nation
Everton at Southampton: The Opposition View | Toffees looking to take another three points
With Everton coming off of their first league victory of the season just before the international break, there is some positive energy around the Blues despite another spate of injuries. The greater depth of the team after this past summer transfer window has really helped the squad develop at a faster rate than many might have imagined at the start of the season.
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “It’s important, big rival. Try to figure out what we’re going to do and what we can do to beat them.”
Pep Guardiola is a man confident in his team. He will need it as the gauntlet from now until the World Cup will take its toll on the staff and players. Speaking in is pre game presser he spoke about the Manchester Derby, injuries, match congestion and much more. Let’s...
SB Nation
Conor Gallagher first goal for Chelsea ‘written in the stars’
Few phrases have etched themselves more deeply into the collective memory of 21st century Chelsea fandom than “written in the stars”, and so it’s no surprise that young Conor Gallagher, Chelsea since age 8, would use it to describe his first ever senior goal for the club.
SB Nation
WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first ever Chelsea goal ties it at 1-1 against Crystal Palace!
Thiago Silva assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a header in the box, and the striker makes no mistake with a volley to get Chelsea level at 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
SB Nation
Christopher Nkunku and the great (and now not so) secret Chelsea medical — report
After a breakout season last year, Christopher Nkunku has been the subject of rumors aplenty, but the latest bit of speculation is quite special indeed. The RB Leipzig forward, who scored a whopping 35 goals in 52 appearances last season, and already has 6 goals in 11 games this season, has been linked with Chelsea already as well — of course — with some even putting him at the top of our wish list for next summer, alongside AC Milan’s Rafael Leão.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Leeds United v Aston Villa
With injuries to key players Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne, and Matty Cash, things feel hopeful, but uncertain. The way Steven Gerrard likes his squad to play (narrow with full-backs attacking and the need for a disciplined holding midfielder), losing your starting left and right-back, not to mention your brand new holding midfielder, is going to make things difficult. Nevertheless, Leeds United is the focus for this weekend. The Whites have lost two and drawn one match from the last three (1-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion, a home draw to Everton, and a 5-2 loss at Brentford) and the extended international break muddies the waters a bit on what to expect from them in terms of form. They’re not bad, but they’re not going to be challenging for a European place. Players to look out for from the 13th placed team in the table include Jack Harrison in midfield, striker and amateur stunt-man Patrick Bamford, and defender Luke Ayling.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
SB Nation
Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Two bitter rivals with a taste for victories lock horns in Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City play host to Manchester United. The Red Devils have not been in Premier League action since getting the better of Arsenal 3-1 on September 4, while Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 3-0 winners over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.
SB Nation
Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report
Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
SB Nation
Kepa Arrizabalaga stakes his claim on Chelsea starting job once again
Another game, another 90 minutes, another solid performance without any glaring errors — Kepa Arrizabalaga has now produced three consecutive appearances’ worth of quality goalkeeping, filling in more than adequately for the injured Édouard Mendy in the meantime. That may actually be an understatement given Mendy’s growing...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Brighton
It’s been the better part of a month without Premier League football for Liverpool with two league games postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. And it’s been two weeks without senior men’s football of any kind for the Reds thanks to the final international break ahead of this winter’s sportswashing World Cup from Qatar. Finally, though, Jürgen Klopp’s stumbling title hopefuls are back in action to kick off the month of October as they head south to take on a now Graham Potter-less Brighton and Hove Albion and their new caretaker, Roberto De Zerbi, in Saturday Premier League action.
Comments / 0