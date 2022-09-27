ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Amigos celebrating 16 years with new location, Tequila Class

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years in business by offering a Tequila Class on October 20. And coming up for patrons on October 4th— National Taco Day! Celebrate at Los Amigos with their taco specials and a mariachi band. For more...
Tulips and pumpkins? Holland's Fall Fest has something for everyone!

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland's Fall Fest Kicks off with preparations for Tulip Time, pumpkin carving, and more!. October 7th & 8th, volunteers are needed to help plant bulbs around downtown, making sure Holland's signature flower will be ready for the spring celebration. The festivities continue both days at...
Red Cross, Michigan volunteers on 'all hands on deck mode'

WXMI — When Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon, Red Cross was already on the ground and ready for the response. FOX 17 talked to Adam Castle, the Executive Director of the Southwest Chapter of Red Cross, soon after the hurricane hit Florida. He said that volunteers and...
USPS suspends services in parts of Florida due to Hurricane Ian

The delivery of letters and packages may be delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended retail and delivery services in southwest and central Florida. More than 100 locations, from Tampa to Fort Myers, are closed until further notice. "We will continue to monitor tropical...
Officials trying to reconnect families with loved ones after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has launched a website to help reconnect families who are looking for loved ones who may have been in the path of Hurricane Ian. The governor said families can go to missing.fl.gov. They can enter the last known address of their relatives and loved ones and any particular concerns they may have.
"Jokes on You" Comedy Tour coming to The Listening Room on Oct. 3

A handful of comedians are coming to perform at The Listening Room in downtown Grand Rapids for "The Jokes On You" Comedy Tour on October 3. Listen to the comedic stylings of five different comedians hailing from all parts of Michigan. Listen to the comedic stylings of Mike Logan, Mike Geeter, Robert Jenkins, Ricarlo Williams, and Cam Rowe as they discuss their uniquely hilarious perspectives on life, love, and the pursuit of funny, live and in person!
Hurricane Ian upgraded to Category 4, heading for Florida's gulf coast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
Community invited to celebrate Calvin University Homecoming and Family Weekend

Students, alumni, family, and friends are invited to Calvin University's campus to celebrate Homecoming and Family Weekend!. Festivities include the Calvin Classic 5k and Fun Run, comedian Michael Jr., a variety of athletic contests, and a Gospel Choir performance. Calvin University Homecoming & Family Weekend will take place on September...
Comstock Elementary receives over 300 new pairs of shoes for students

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, students at Comstock Elementary School received brand new shoes from the First Day Shoe Fund. The non-profit organization was created in 2006, when founder Valerie Dangle noticed many students were coming to school with shoes that didn't fit properly or weren't in good condition.
