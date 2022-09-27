Read full article on original website
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Fox17
Meijer searching for Midwest-made food items to be part of their new gourmet line, "Frederik"
In 2021, Meijer launched "Frederik's," a line of gourmet-inspired foods. Now they're expanding the brand to feature a Midwest-made line of products featuring local chefs and makers, and they're asking people to apply. The Midwest Made line is meant to celebrate local artisans by telling their stories on its packaging...
Fox17
Here's the complete schedule of Fall programming coming to Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum
There are many wonderful learning opportunities around West Michigan, and Grand Rapids is proud to be home to one of the 15 presidential libraries in the country. This fall, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will have a wide variety of unique programming both in-person and virtually. Here is a...
Fox17
Los Amigos celebrating 16 years with new location, Tequila Class
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years in business by offering a Tequila Class on October 20. And coming up for patrons on October 4th— National Taco Day! Celebrate at Los Amigos with their taco specials and a mariachi band. For more...
Fox17
Tulips and pumpkins? Holland's Fall Fest has something for everyone!
HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland's Fall Fest Kicks off with preparations for Tulip Time, pumpkin carving, and more!. October 7th & 8th, volunteers are needed to help plant bulbs around downtown, making sure Holland's signature flower will be ready for the spring celebration. The festivities continue both days at...
Fox17
Red Cross, Michigan volunteers on 'all hands on deck mode'
WXMI — When Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon, Red Cross was already on the ground and ready for the response. FOX 17 talked to Adam Castle, the Executive Director of the Southwest Chapter of Red Cross, soon after the hurricane hit Florida. He said that volunteers and...
Fox17
USPS suspends services in parts of Florida due to Hurricane Ian
The delivery of letters and packages may be delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended retail and delivery services in southwest and central Florida. More than 100 locations, from Tampa to Fort Myers, are closed until further notice. "We will continue to monitor tropical...
Fox17
Literacy Center of West Michigan helps adults improve reading and writing skills, improving quality of life
85,000 adults in Kent County read below a 4th-grade level. These are people who most often moved to the United States for safety or opportunity, many times leaving behind a familiar life and successful careers. Others are native speakers who have faced systemic barriers to effective education. Fortunately, there are...
Fox17
Officials trying to reconnect families with loved ones after Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has launched a website to help reconnect families who are looking for loved ones who may have been in the path of Hurricane Ian. The governor said families can go to missing.fl.gov. They can enter the last known address of their relatives and loved ones and any particular concerns they may have.
Fox17
Spectrum Health offers free vascular and vein screenings to raise awareness about vascular diseases
In observation of National Vascular Disease Awareness Month, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout September. The purpose of this observation is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the conditions. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is Nurse...
Fox17
"Jokes on You" Comedy Tour coming to The Listening Room on Oct. 3
A handful of comedians are coming to perform at The Listening Room in downtown Grand Rapids for "The Jokes On You" Comedy Tour on October 3. Listen to the comedic stylings of five different comedians hailing from all parts of Michigan. Listen to the comedic stylings of Mike Logan, Mike Geeter, Robert Jenkins, Ricarlo Williams, and Cam Rowe as they discuss their uniquely hilarious perspectives on life, love, and the pursuit of funny, live and in person!
Fox17
Hurricane Ian upgraded to Category 4, heading for Florida's gulf coast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
Fox17
Community invited to celebrate Calvin University Homecoming and Family Weekend
Students, alumni, family, and friends are invited to Calvin University's campus to celebrate Homecoming and Family Weekend!. Festivities include the Calvin Classic 5k and Fun Run, comedian Michael Jr., a variety of athletic contests, and a Gospel Choir performance. Calvin University Homecoming & Family Weekend will take place on September...
Fox17
Rent prices hit all-time high, but reports signal a coming cool down
Rent prices climbed to an all-time high in September, according to Zumper data published Tuesday. Prices are up more than eleven percent compared to 2021. The average one-bedroom costs $1,503 per month, while the average two-bedroom costs $1,845. But there are signs of an overall cooldown in the market. Cities...
Fox17
Comstock Elementary receives over 300 new pairs of shoes for students
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, students at Comstock Elementary School received brand new shoes from the First Day Shoe Fund. The non-profit organization was created in 2006, when founder Valerie Dangle noticed many students were coming to school with shoes that didn't fit properly or weren't in good condition.
Fox17
Smith & Wesson, Kentucky gun shop sued by Highland Park shooting victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The victims of the July Fourth fatal mass shooting in Illinois filed lawsuits Wednesday against Smith & Wesson, the accused gunman, his father, and a Kentucky gun store. The victims claimed the Lexington gun shop sold an assault rifle to the alleged shooter. The shooting happened...
Fox17
Absentee voting is now open: Here's how to get and return your ballot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday is a big day for voters in Michigan. With 40 days to go until the November midterm election, ballots must now be available for early voting, in accordance with Michigan law. A passed 2018 ballot initiative ensured all Michigan voters can cast their ballots...
Fox17
Community comes together over concerns at Muskegon Heights Schools
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — FOX 17 streamed the Muskegon Heights board meeting on our Facebook page. Click here to watch it. There was no class today for grades 7-12 at Muskegon Heights Academy. School was canceled because of repeated incidents of fighting. This comes the same day that parents...
