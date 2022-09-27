ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October

Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!

Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

An Open Letter to My Fellow Lubbock Apartment Dwellers

I live in a really nice condo/apartment complex in a great neighborhood here in Lubbock. Most of my neighbors are lovely. Most -- not all. It seems as if some of my neighbors have never lived in an apartment or condo before, or perhaps they're just terminally rude. Thus, this is my open letter to all Lubbockites who live in an apartment/condo complex.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Clean Out Your Cabinets and Keep Your Family Safer This Saturday in Lubbock

Contrary to popular belief, if you find that your medications are well past their expiration date, the toilet is the last place you should be sending them. What many people don't realize is that once you flush, that water goes to a treatment facility to remove the pollutants and then be disinfected before being "used again for any number of purposes, such as supplying drinking water, irrigating crops, and sustaining aquatic life."
LUBBOCK, TX
