ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 41

David Guerra
3d ago

Make no mistake about it... City Bank isn't paying the fine. Its customers are paying the fine. The bank will recover it's money through higher fees and interest rates. If you bank with them, you'll be paying your share. Call it a "thug tax."

Reply(5)
25
Diana Ellis
2d ago

I think the students should have to pay it as well as any damage. If they don't have to face the consequences of their actions they will always be disrespectful and think they are above the normal

Reply(5)
17
Cherokee Pride
3d ago

Of course City Bank supports thug attitude, obviously. I hope people stop coming to lubbock for these TT games because you all treat out of town people from the other team like crap, but you sure like the money they spend here before the games. Should be ashamed. This is wrong in so many ways. Your teaching that it's ok to be a bad sportsman and it's ok for violence. I pray other teams refuse to come here. You have put a bad rap on lubbock.

Reply(4)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

An Open Letter to Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire

I'd like to make some suggestions about respecting the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. We have a couple of problems that need to be dealt with over at Texas Tech before someone gets hurt, arrested, or fined a lot more than $50,000. With that in mind, here's what I'd tell Coach McGuire.
LUBBOCK, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas held players-only meeting after Texas Tech loss

A quarter century ago, Orlando Magic head coach Chuck Daly’s groaning response to a planned players-only meeting summarized the trepidation to what the New York Times accurately called “the staple of losing teams everywhere,” a reality that has not changed with the passage of time. So the...
AUSTIN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Texas Tech Fans Showed UTEP Fans Not To Celebrate

The UTEP Miners came into the 2022 season with a lot of promise and still look good overall. This has upped the excitement around the team and ticket sales have risen. That's great and I love the fact that UTEP fans have that belief in, and hope for, the orange and blue.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK

Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas Football Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his home, but he's staying in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home for $7.5 million. The 5,331-square-foot, five-bedroom house was placed on the market Tuesday. But football fans don't need to worry about Coach Sark leaving his post. His listing agent, Drew Tate, said he and his family have already moved into a newly constructed home that better suits them.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Texas Tech#Longhorns#City Bank#Texas Tech Athletics
KHOU

Longhorn Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home, but it's not what you think

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home for $7.5 million. The 5,331-square-foot, five-bedroom house was placed on the market Tuesday. But football fans don't need to worry about Coach Sark leaving his post. His listing agent, Drew Tate, said he and his family have already moved into a newly constructed home that better suits them.
AUSTIN, TX
fox34.com

Surgery postponed for Monterey football player who collapsed after game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been just under a month since freshman Zaidyn Ward collapsed after a football game. Ward originally went to the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. There, he was told he would need open heart surgery. He was sent back home for a few weeks to recover from COVID-19 before undergoing the procedure.
LUBBOCK, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million

AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!

Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?

Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Reveals Their 10 Favorite Local Places to Take a Date

Dating is notoriously difficult. It's an attempt to both impress and size up the person you're getting to know. It's a complicated and nuanced social interaction that can go great, or terribly, terribly wrong. So, what makes for a good date? Personally, I really like Bustle's advice:. Do something where...
LUBBOCK, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended after assault arrest

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend. Ibraheem has been charged with assault causing bodily injury-family violence and interfering with an emergency call for the Sept. 26 incident; both are Class A misdemeanors. "We're...
AUSTIN, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy