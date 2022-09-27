ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Win Tickets to Nightmare On 19th Street on Halloween Night

Halloween is almost here, and we want you to celebrate the spookiest day of the year in style. We're giving away a 4-pack of VIP passes to Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock that are good exclusively for Halloween night. That means you and three friends can get scared silly in the Hub City's premier haunted attraction.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Lubbock Man Shares Memories Of The Area Impacted By Hurricane Ian

You'll have to forgive me for being a little distracted this week. As the rest of the nation watched in shock at the devastation in Southwest Florida as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Ian, many folks worried about family and friends from afar. Count me as one of those people with loved ones who were directly in harms way.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday

Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October

Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Science Spectrum Is Bringing Back a Pop-ular Event

As we approach the Halloween holiday, we are all looking forward to the many spook-tacular events that the South Plains has to offer. For those parents looking for some good, clean fun for their little ghouls and goblins, make sure to mark your calendars for Bubblefest. Back by pop-ular demand,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!

Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Reveals Their 10 Favorite Local Places to Take a Date

Dating is notoriously difficult. It's an attempt to both impress and size up the person you're getting to know. It's a complicated and nuanced social interaction that can go great, or terribly, terribly wrong. So, what makes for a good date? Personally, I really like Bustle's advice:. Do something where...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock To Do Away With Fines… Library Fines That Is

If you are a fan of the Lubbock Public Library, but also you are someone who isn't real good at returning things on time, the City of Lubbock has a great announcement for you and probably many others in Lubbock. Beginning October 1st, 2022, the Lubbock Public Library will go...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

