Win Tickets to Nightmare On 19th Street on Halloween Night
Halloween is almost here, and we want you to celebrate the spookiest day of the year in style. We're giving away a 4-pack of VIP passes to Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock that are good exclusively for Halloween night. That means you and three friends can get scared silly in the Hub City's premier haunted attraction.
Lubbock Halloween Events for the Whole Family to Enjoy
Are you looking for some fun things to do with the kids during the month of October? Here's a list of some of the fun so you don't miss out on it. The events are listed in the order they happen. Lubbock Halloween Events For The Whole Family to Enjoy.
New Lubbock Bakery Sharing Its Family Treats While Taking You Down Memory Lane
Now this is the kind of bakery that is right up my alley. If you are by Tech Terrace or want some good baked goods you need to check out the new Brûlée Bakery. They are a family-owned business with a long history of professional bakers so you know they know what they are doing.
A Lubbock Man Shares Memories Of The Area Impacted By Hurricane Ian
You'll have to forgive me for being a little distracted this week. As the rest of the nation watched in shock at the devastation in Southwest Florida as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Ian, many folks worried about family and friends from afar. Count me as one of those people with loved ones who were directly in harms way.
SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location
Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday
Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October
Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
The Lubbock Science Spectrum Is Bringing Back a Pop-ular Event
As we approach the Halloween holiday, we are all looking forward to the many spook-tacular events that the South Plains has to offer. For those parents looking for some good, clean fun for their little ghouls and goblins, make sure to mark your calendars for Bubblefest. Back by pop-ular demand,...
Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!
Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
Lubbock Pumpkin Patch Raising Money for Navajo Reservation & A Local Church
It's almost October and it is time to buy some pumpkins. If you are looking to support a good cause and decorate you have come to the right place. For 20 years in a row, the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lubbock is hosting its annual pumpkin patch. What makes...
Every Food Booth’s Signature Food at the South Plains Fair
There are a couple days left of the South Plains Fair and tons of food options to choose from. The food booths at the fair are usually non-profit organizations, churches, or schools that are raising money to help their cause. Everyone has a food that they have to get while...
Lubbock Reveals Their 10 Favorite Local Places to Take a Date
Dating is notoriously difficult. It's an attempt to both impress and size up the person you're getting to know. It's a complicated and nuanced social interaction that can go great, or terribly, terribly wrong. So, what makes for a good date? Personally, I really like Bustle's advice:. Do something where...
Lubbock To Do Away With Fines… Library Fines That Is
If you are a fan of the Lubbock Public Library, but also you are someone who isn't real good at returning things on time, the City of Lubbock has a great announcement for you and probably many others in Lubbock. Beginning October 1st, 2022, the Lubbock Public Library will go...
Lubbock’s The Brewery LBK Nominated Once Again for Best Brewpub in the US
Lubbock's The Brewery LBK in beautiful Downtown Lubbock (1204 Broadway St #104) has been nominated again for the best Brewpub in the country by USA Today's 10best.com. Last year, The Brewery LBK took 1st place. This is the third time Brewery LBK has been nominated. In other words, Brewery LBK is a total winner.
Shout-Out to Lubbock’s Souper Salad for Always Being Totally Delicious
I'm a massive fan of Souper Salad. It's been one of my favorite places to eat in Lubbock since I was a kid. I usually go there with my family at least once a month, and it's always good. The food is consistent, the atmosphere is friendly, and the salad bar is always well stocked.
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Lubbock Restaurants According to Yelp
Yelp reviews can either make or break a business. Much of the time, people only report to Yelp when they've had a bad experience and don't typically go out of their way to give reviews when they have a good one. I always try to keep that in mind and take Yelp reviews with a grain of salt.
The Ultimate Last-Minute Study Hack for Lubbock Students
We are over a month into this semester, and I know some of you are starting to feel the burnout already. This usually leads to a decrease in interest and your overall success in classes. It happens to everyone, and it can be tough to avoid. Sleeping in starts to...
It’s Finally Fall! Check Out 16 Great Places to Grab a Bowl of Soup in Lubbock
It was an incredibly hot summer in Lubbock and soup was probably the last thing on your mind. Lucky for us, it's fall now and things are going to start cooling off. Sweater weather is coming, folks, and that means soup and chili are going to start sounding pretty amazing.
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s Lubbock Performance Was Simply Wonderful
'Weird Al' Yankovic performed last night at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall (1300 Mac Davis Lane) and it was really, really wonderful. I saw true 'Weird Al' fans, all decked out in their Hawaiian shirts, leave the concert hall smiling and misty-eyed. It was such a beautiful thing to see. This...
