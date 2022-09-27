ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages

Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Areas of Osceola County under voluntary evacuations as flood waters continue to rise

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Areas in Osceola County are under voluntary evacuation orders as water continues to drain into low-lying neighborhoods. The major areas include Edgewater, Whisler Court, Turtle Creek, Oaktree Point, Chisholm Ridge, Hidden Oaks, Rummel-Rookery, Lake Runny Mead mobile home park, Ashton Place, Oaktree Point, Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Changes coming to I-4 & US-17/92

Following the completion of the Interstate-4 Ultimate project, FDOT has set its sights on other I-4 plans, north and south of the project. FDOT plans to improve sight distance at the I-4 east ramp to US-17/92. Truck drivers say it's difficult to see where to go on the exit ramp.
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Tech#Hurricanes#K12#Hurricane Ian#Kidzone Beyond
Bay News 9

Universal bringing back holiday tour, Grinch character breakfast

ORLANDO, Fla. — With weeks to go until Halloween, Universal Orlando is already getting into the holiday spirit. The resort has announced the return of two popular add-ons for its holiday celebration, which kicks off Nov. 12. What You Need To Know. Universal announces the return of add-on experiences...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy