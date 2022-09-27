Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Homeowners facing rising water, flooding near homes along St. Johns River
Many areas of Central Florida that saw flash flooding have seen the water go down. But all that water has to go somewhere, and people who live along major bodies of water all that water flows into are now seeing the water rise. What You Need To Know. Much of...
Bay News 9
SR 46 remains closed between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties due to flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — State Road 46 between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties remains closed due to major flooding. SR 46 between Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties remain closed due to floods. FHP is advising motorists to take SR 50 as an alternate route. There is no timeline for when...
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
Bay News 9
'It's a massive, massive loss' family pastor says law enforcement career was fallen Polk deputy's dream
LAKELAND, Fla. — The lead pastor at Together Church said fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane made an impact on the community during his 21 years that will long be remembered. What You Need To Know. Polk County Deputy Blane Lane died Tuesday while serving a warrant in Polk...
Bay News 9
After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages
Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
Bay News 9
Areas of Osceola County under voluntary evacuations as flood waters continue to rise
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Areas in Osceola County are under voluntary evacuation orders as water continues to drain into low-lying neighborhoods. The major areas include Edgewater, Whisler Court, Turtle Creek, Oaktree Point, Chisholm Ridge, Hidden Oaks, Rummel-Rookery, Lake Runny Mead mobile home park, Ashton Place, Oaktree Point, Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines.
Bay News 9
Central Floridian gives food, clothes to people in Apopka in need
APOPKA, Fla. — Giving back to her community is in Tammy Perkins’ nature. Raised by a single mom to six kids, Perkins says it was difficult to make ends meet, but some help made it possible. What You Need To Know. Tammy Perkins runs a nonprofit to help...
Bay News 9
Changes coming to I-4 & US-17/92
Following the completion of the Interstate-4 Ultimate project, FDOT has set its sights on other I-4 plans, north and south of the project. FDOT plans to improve sight distance at the I-4 east ramp to US-17/92. Truck drivers say it's difficult to see where to go on the exit ramp.
Bay News 9
Deputy, 21, was shot accidentally by fellow deputy while serving a warrant in Polk City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — 21-year-old Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane has died after an early-morning shooting Tuesday. According to Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, the shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. in the Foxtown South area of Polk City. The shooting happened as four deputies were serving a warrant...
Bay News 9
Universal bringing back holiday tour, Grinch character breakfast
ORLANDO, Fla. — With weeks to go until Halloween, Universal Orlando is already getting into the holiday spirit. The resort has announced the return of two popular add-ons for its holiday celebration, which kicks off Nov. 12. What You Need To Know. Universal announces the return of add-on experiences...
