Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
An Open Letter to Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire
I'd like to make some suggestions about respecting the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. We have a couple of problems that need to be dealt with over at Texas Tech before someone gets hurt, arrested, or fined a lot more than $50,000. With that in mind, here's what I'd tell Coach McGuire.
Barstool’s Dana Beers Recaps Magical Trip to Lubbock
"My name is Dana Beers and I'm looking for a college to root for, for the rest of my life." That opening line, and the Panhandlers singing "West Texas in My Eye," is an electric opening for this video and indicative of the trip Beers had to Lubbock. In the...
Former Longhorn Colt McCoy Lost a Bet With Kliff Kingsbury & the Result Is Glorious
Colt McCoy is in his second season in Arizona playing quarterback for head coach Kliff Kingsbury. McCoy has started a handful of games for the Cardinals after starter Kyler Murray was hurt last season, but he's primarily been the backup. If you don't know the alma maters of the three...
Barstool’s Dana Beers Just Gave The Best Horns Down Ever
The horns down is an art form. Before we get to the epic horns down, let's talk about who the hell Dana Beers is. Beers is a Barstool Sports personality who's known for drinking beer. Hence the nickname, Dana Beers. He's a gritty underdog in the world of Barstool who continually overachieves despite the odds stacked against him. Sounds familiar, right?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!
Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday
Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
This App Can Save Texas Tech Students Some Serious Cash
As a student, especially with how expensive things are nowadays, it's so important to save money. Tuition is expensive, books are expensive, and housing is expensive, so saving some cash when going out to eat or doing other things around town is incredibly important. Fortunately, there are plenty of businesses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lubbock Reveals Their 10 Favorite Local Places to Take a Date
Dating is notoriously difficult. It's an attempt to both impress and size up the person you're getting to know. It's a complicated and nuanced social interaction that can go great, or terribly, terribly wrong. So, what makes for a good date? Personally, I really like Bustle's advice:. Do something where...
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October
Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock
Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Lubbock Science Spectrum Is Bringing Back a Pop-ular Event
As we approach the Halloween holiday, we are all looking forward to the many spook-tacular events that the South Plains has to offer. For those parents looking for some good, clean fun for their little ghouls and goblins, make sure to mark your calendars for Bubblefest. Back by pop-ular demand,...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Lubbock’s The Brewery LBK Nominated Once Again for Best Brewpub in the US
Lubbock's The Brewery LBK in beautiful Downtown Lubbock (1204 Broadway St #104) has been nominated again for the best Brewpub in the country by USA Today's 10best.com. Last year, The Brewery LBK took 1st place. This is the third time Brewery LBK has been nominated. In other words, Brewery LBK is a total winner.
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Lubbock Restaurants According to Yelp
Yelp reviews can either make or break a business. Much of the time, people only report to Yelp when they've had a bad experience and don't typically go out of their way to give reviews when they have a good one. I always try to keep that in mind and take Yelp reviews with a grain of salt.
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock
Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
The Ultimate Last-Minute Study Hack for Lubbock Students
We are over a month into this semester, and I know some of you are starting to feel the burnout already. This usually leads to a decrease in interest and your overall success in classes. It happens to everyone, and it can be tough to avoid. Sleeping in starts to...
It’s Finally Fall! Check Out 16 Great Places to Grab a Bowl of Soup in Lubbock
It was an incredibly hot summer in Lubbock and soup was probably the last thing on your mind. Lucky for us, it's fall now and things are going to start cooling off. Sweater weather is coming, folks, and that means soup and chili are going to start sounding pretty amazing.
Former Thai Pepper Owners Set Opening Date for New Lubbock Restaurant
Back in August, I told y'all the good news about a new restaurant I can't wait to try that's set to open this year. Well, it's time to do just that. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0