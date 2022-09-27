ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Open Letter to Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire

I'd like to make some suggestions about respecting the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. We have a couple of problems that need to be dealt with over at Texas Tech before someone gets hurt, arrested, or fined a lot more than $50,000. With that in mind, here's what I'd tell Coach McGuire.
Barstool’s Dana Beers Just Gave The Best Horns Down Ever

The horns down is an art form. Before we get to the epic horns down, let's talk about who the hell Dana Beers is. Beers is a Barstool Sports personality who's known for drinking beer. Hence the nickname, Dana Beers. He's a gritty underdog in the world of Barstool who continually overachieves despite the odds stacked against him. Sounds familiar, right?
Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!

Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday

Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
This App Can Save Texas Tech Students Some Serious Cash

As a student, especially with how expensive things are nowadays, it's so important to save money. Tuition is expensive, books are expensive, and housing is expensive, so saving some cash when going out to eat or doing other things around town is incredibly important. Fortunately, there are plenty of businesses...
Lubbock Reveals Their 10 Favorite Local Places to Take a Date

Dating is notoriously difficult. It's an attempt to both impress and size up the person you're getting to know. It's a complicated and nuanced social interaction that can go great, or terribly, terribly wrong. So, what makes for a good date? Personally, I really like Bustle's advice:. Do something where...
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?

Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October

Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock

Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
Former Thai Pepper Owners Set Opening Date for New Lubbock Restaurant

Back in August, I told y'all the good news about a new restaurant I can't wait to try that's set to open this year. Well, it's time to do just that. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
