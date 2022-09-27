ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home

With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
ANIMALS
SPY

Walmart Is Coming for Amazon Prime With No-Concerns Returns and More Truck Drivers

Ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season, Walmart is making a fresh push to compete with Amazon Prime, and the company recently announced more attractive returns policies, faster delivery and new truck drivers for the holiday season. As of this writing, Walmart’s stock is valued at $129.70, while Amazon’s stock comes in at $113.00. That might come as a surprise considering that Amazon has become the ubiquitous place to buy almost everything online in 2022. Amazon is also much more than a retailer, and its Prime Video service has collected award after award while its in-house products (Kindle, Ring, Echo) are...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy