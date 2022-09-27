Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Nicholas William Cesca, 30, of 245 Berlin Ave., Apartment 1, was charged Sept. 25 with fourth degree sexual assault. Alonzo Xavier Abrego, 23, of 78 Laning St., was charged Sept. 26 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Jason Matthew Alfano, 45, of 1 Eastview Road, was charged Sept. 26...
Bristol Press
Plymouth man on probation for firing gun in presence of minors exposed to four years in prison
PLYMOUTH - A Plymouth man is exposed to four years in prison after admitting to violating his probation, which he was serving for a firearms conviction. Keith Bryant, 30, of Lake Plymouth Boulevard, could face sentencing as soon as his next scheduled appearance in New Britain Superior Court, which is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Luis Rosario-Tellado, 51, of 9 Elliot Place, Hartford, was charged Sept. 23 with violation of a restraining order. Honesty L. Tirado, 19, of 15 Bay Ave., New Britain, was charged Sept. 24 with violation of a protective order, interfering/resisting, two counts of first degree failure to appear and six counts of second degree failure to appear.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at Dunn Block
Joan Grande recently sent Edward “Bucky” Dunn, now living out of state, a photo of the KindCare Assisted Living facility being built downtown. He did this because the property and former building there housed what was known as the Dunn Block, a building in which Bucky’s grandfather, Edward F. Dunn, paid to build in the early 1900’s.
Bristol Press
Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old girl from Bristol
BRISTOL – Police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a 3-year-old who went missing. Local and state police have asked that the public help locating Emberlee Sinon, who is known to be with Joseph Mangan. Police said Mangan could be driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia license...
Bristol Press
Karen Bouchard Martineau
Karen Bouchard Martineau peacefully passed away at her home on 9/29/22; beloved wife of Robert Martineau, with whom she shared most of her joy. Besides her husband Robert, she leaves her son Richard and wife Meghan Brown of Cheshire, her sisters Pamela Goulet of Bristol, Laurie and Thomas Mehling of Bristol, Lisa and Jay Revaz of South Carolina, her brother-in-law John Martineau and wife Verenlly of Watertown, and her father-in-law Norman Martineau of Bristol; her grandchildren Richard Brady Pierce and Eli of Cheshire, her granddaughters Savannah Ledford and Mackenzie Smith of Louisville, KY, and her grandson Richard Brown- V (meaning the 5th) of Bristol, as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Bristol Press
Leo J. Vaillancourt
Leo J. Vaillancourt, 86, of Bristol, widower of Jackie (Martin) Vaillancourt, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022 at The Pines at Bristol. Born on April 19, 1936 in Eagle Lake, ME, he was a son of the late Amiable and Blanche (Emond) Vaillancourt. Leo and his wife, Jackie, had spent 30 years together down in Florida, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather before coming back up north. For most of Leo's career he poured concrete, helping to build a sturdy foundation for many homes before moving on to become a machinist for New Britain Machine for several years. In his free time, Leo enjoyed taking his motorcycle out and getting lost on long, winding back roads.
Bristol Press
Bristol resident named Department of Connecticut President of the American Legion Auxiliary
BRISTOL – Bristol resident Rosemarie LaBossiere was recently named the Department of Connecticut President of the American Legion Auxiliary. The group’s mission is to support the American Legion and seeks to “honor the sacrifice of those who served by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad,” read a statement provided by Rita Barlyski.
Bristol Press
Bristol Town Republican Committee holding free viewing of '2000 Mules'
BRISTOL – The Bristol Town Republican Committee will be holding a free viewing of “2000 Mules” on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at 7 Northwest Drive, Plainville VFW. The public is invited to join.
Bristol Press
James 'Jim' Virgil Steele
James “Jim” Virgil Steele, 85, of Bristol passed away Wednesday, (Sept. 28, 2022). Jim was born on Feb. 13, 1937, and was a son of the late Virgil and Jeannette (Fissette) Steele. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years Barbara (Lavoie) Steele. Jim was a proud...
Bristol Press
Kiss-A-Pig Fundraiser comes to an end after 25 years
BRISTOL – After 25 years of supporting Boys & Girls Club of Bristol youth enrichment and education, the Kiss-A-Pig Fundraiser with Farmer Paul Minor and Daisy, the famous pot-bellied pig, ended by raising $11,500 in traditional contest donations. As another gift, contestant and longtime Kiss-A-Pig participant Bob Fiondella with...
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Bristol Press
Bristol-Burlington Health District holds first Community Shower to connect families with services
BRISTOL – Over 10 organizations and 50 families gathered in the Bristol Senior Center Saturday with prizes, giveaways and information for individuals looking to start or continue their families as part of the first Bristol-Burlington Health District Community Baby Shower. “We organized everything by age group for donations and...
Bristol Press
Youth Ministry of St. Stanislaus seeking support for 2023 Mission Trip
BRISTOL – The Youth Ministry of St. Stanislaus Church is seeking the community's support for its 2023 Mission Trip and a chance to participate in a Mass with Pope Francis. To that end, they have announced several upcoming fundraisers and initiatives. Debbie Sousa, youth ministry director, said that youth...
Bristol Press
Plainville PumpkinFest returns, looks to raise money
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville PumpkinFest returns for the 7th year on Oct. 22. The Festival will offer a spooky house, kids’ parade and more while continuing to raise money for the Plainville Community Fund. It will happen rain or shine, from 4 to 8 p.m. downtown. The festival is free to enter and includes kids’ activities at the Parks and Recreation building at 50 Whiting St. starting at 4 p.m. and a kids’ parade starting at 5 p.m., going from the Parks & Recreation building to the library.
Bristol Press
United Way kicking off Fall Campaign
BRISTOL – Manny Martinez, the new president and CPO of United Way of West Central Connecticut, looks forward to strengthening community partnerships as he kicks off the United Way’s Fall Campaign. United Way of West Central Connecticut has announced several fundraiser events this fall as they celebrate 100...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football suffers worst loss since 2013
Scoring early and often, Enfield High School won its first football game in more than three years with a convincing 49-7 win over Bristol Central at the Rams home field Thursday night. It was Central’s worst loss since a 49-0 thumping at the hands of Windsor in 2013. The...
Bristol Press
Boys & Girls Club of Bristol invites community to Halloween party
BRISTOL – The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol invites the community to join them in a “Spooky Blast” Halloween party Oct. 21. The Spooky Blast, a new event for the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol, will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Family Center at 255 West St. The party will include pumpkin painting, a costume contest with prizes, raffles, food and drinks, a photo booth and an inflatable haunted house.
Bristol Press
Apple Harvest Festival gets off to a strong start
SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival got off to a strong start Friday as visitors flocked to downtown to enjoy a weekend of food and fun. The festival, which is held annually on Main Street and Riccio Way near town hall, is a fall tradition that Southington residents and visitors from surrounding towns look forward to every year – sometimes drawing as many as 100,000 visitors between the two weekends.
