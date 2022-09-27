ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's Happy Meal UK bombshell leaves adults unhappy

A bombshell announcement from McDonald's has made grown men and women in the UK 'unable to sleep at night'. Hopes had been raised at news that the fast-food giant would start selling adult Happy Meals. But McDonald's has said this will only be in the United States. Burger fans in...
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home

With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
Mars Delight crowned UK's most-missed chocolate bar, says research

It appears people are craving the good old days as searches spike for older chocolate bars that have now been discontinued. Top of the list is Mars Delight which is reportedly the UK’s most-missed discontinued sweet treat. UK retailer Coffee Friend conducted research by studying Google search volume for...
Dunking your biscuit is an 'arrestable offence' says etiquette expert

Dunking a biscuit into a hot drink is "an arrestable offence" according to an etiquette expert. Dunking was identified by William Hanson as one of six common etiquette missteps people make when going out for a coffee. Speaking on behalf of UK coffee bean retailer Coffee Friend, Mr Hanson also...
Closest case of bird flu to Buckinghamshire as disease sweeps country

In response to a rising number of avian influenza in the UK, the government has implemented two large-scale bird flu 'prevention zones'. One covers most of East Anglia, with the other spanning Penzance to Taunton. People living under the so-called Avian Influenza Prevention Zones (AIPZ) who keep poultry must follow...
Asda offers customers money off shopping if they book in-store flu jab

Asda is offering its customers a chance to save on their shopping while boosting their health. The supermarket giant has said that anyone booking a £9.98 private flu jab can save £1 through their rewards app. The offer follows Asda launching the app earlier this year. Customers can...
McDonald's responds after Nick Knowles vents about milkshake 'mystery'

TV star Nick Knowles says he doesn't eat McDonald's food but he does like a milkshake. And his frustration at not being able to buy one 'for months' has spilled over into a series of frustrated tweets. The DIY SOS presenter dubbed his quest for the sweet milky treat 'The...
Cause of Queen's death revealed as her death certificate is published

The Queen died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed. The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen's death on Thursday, September 8, as 3.10pm. When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was with the head...
