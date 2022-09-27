Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum's agony after 'beautiful' daughter' crushed by wardrobe in hotel room accident
A mother has paid tribute to her "beautiful" daughter who died in a hotel room accident. Chloe Haynes lost her life when a wardrobe fell on her at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool. The 21-year-old was found dead in her room at hotel by her friend in the early hours...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's Happy Meal UK bombshell leaves adults unhappy
A bombshell announcement from McDonald's has made grown men and women in the UK 'unable to sleep at night'. Hopes had been raised at news that the fast-food giant would start selling adult Happy Meals. But McDonald's has said this will only be in the United States. Burger fans in...
buckinghamshirelive.com
FOUND: Three schoolgirls missing from High Wycombe, Amersham and Prestwood as Thames Valley Police appeal for information
Update 29/09/22 at 1.34pm: The three girls have been located "safe and well" police say. Police in Buckinghamshire are searching for three missing schoolgirls. The girls, aged between 12 and 14, were last seen in High Wycombe at around 4pm on Wednesday, September 28. The girls have been named as...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home
With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
'I holidayed at Beaconsfield Services off the M40 and it was a dream come true'
Beaconsfield Services has felt like a liminal utopia to me ever since I first started driving along a lengthy stretch of the M40 as part of my 200+ mile journey between my current home in Stoke on Trent and my family in East Sussex well over a decade ago. A...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man chased by group 'seen running around with knives' in Milton Keynes
A man was reportedly chased by a group 'seen running around with knives' in Milton Keynes. Police said a group of six to eight men were seen with the weapons on Wednesday afternoon (September 28). Thames Valley Police said it appeared that one of the group was being pursued by...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mars Delight crowned UK's most-missed chocolate bar, says research
It appears people are craving the good old days as searches spike for older chocolate bars that have now been discontinued. Top of the list is Mars Delight which is reportedly the UK’s most-missed discontinued sweet treat. UK retailer Coffee Friend conducted research by studying Google search volume for...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dunking your biscuit is an 'arrestable offence' says etiquette expert
Dunking a biscuit into a hot drink is "an arrestable offence" according to an etiquette expert. Dunking was identified by William Hanson as one of six common etiquette missteps people make when going out for a coffee. Speaking on behalf of UK coffee bean retailer Coffee Friend, Mr Hanson also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Closest case of bird flu to Buckinghamshire as disease sweeps country
In response to a rising number of avian influenza in the UK, the government has implemented two large-scale bird flu 'prevention zones'. One covers most of East Anglia, with the other spanning Penzance to Taunton. People living under the so-called Avian Influenza Prevention Zones (AIPZ) who keep poultry must follow...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asda offers customers money off shopping if they book in-store flu jab
Asda is offering its customers a chance to save on their shopping while boosting their health. The supermarket giant has said that anyone booking a £9.98 private flu jab can save £1 through their rewards app. The offer follows Asda launching the app earlier this year. Customers can...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's off-menu item that is free - but only if you are pregnant
It's not often you can get something for nothing but it appears McDonald's might be the place to get it. Howerver there is a catch - you need to be pregnant and ordering something else. A manager of a Derbyshire branch of the fast food chain has told how they...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's responds after Nick Knowles vents about milkshake 'mystery'
TV star Nick Knowles says he doesn't eat McDonald's food but he does like a milkshake. And his frustration at not being able to buy one 'for months' has spilled over into a series of frustrated tweets. The DIY SOS presenter dubbed his quest for the sweet milky treat 'The...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cause of Queen's death revealed as her death certificate is published
The Queen died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed. The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen's death on Thursday, September 8, as 3.10pm. When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was with the head...
Comments / 0