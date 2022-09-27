Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
CARS・
BBC
UK's first permanent memorial to WW2's Force K6
The UK's first permanent memorial to soldiers of World War Two's Force K6 has been unveiled in the Highlands. The detachment of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps was a transport unit that used mules to deliver supplies to front lines. During part of the war, Force K6 trained...
BBC
CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Charity fears over loss of hotels in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs
A conservation charity is raising concerns about the number of smaller hotels which are closing in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. They say more family-run hotels are being converted into homes for commuters and retired people. Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs fear the trend will...
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
U.K.・
BBC
Happy Mondays star Bez fined for 90mph careless driving
Happy Mondays star Bez has been convicted of driving carelessly at 90mph on a motorway in his Bentley Continental. The 58-year-old cut across an unmarked police car and dangerously undertook other drivers, magistrates in Warrington, Cheshire, heard. He was arrested after leaving the road at Junction 5 near Manchester Airport...
BBC
Tadcaster: Half town's population 'against' new homes on car park
About half the population of a North Yorkshire market town have signed a petition against plans to build housing on its main car park. A total of 3,100 people in Tadcaster - which has a population of nearly 6,350 - are against the scheme. The 43 homes are part of...
County cricket: Kent power on against Somerset to avoid relegation – as it happened
Kent will fight another year in Division One after collecting all eight bonus points available at Canterbury
BBC
Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal
A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
Liam Norwell’s nine-wicket haul saves Warwickshire and relegates Yorkshire
The Warwickshire hero bowled through the Hampshire lineup to avoid the drop while Yorkshire and Gloucestershire await confirmation of relegation
buckinghamshirelive.com
Britons want pubs of the future to be high-tech but also have a heart – survey
The British pub has evolved over the years and, although many are struggling financially, it is still at the heart of many communities. But what do people want the pub of the future to be like? A new survey gives a few important pointers to the hospitality industry. The survey,...
BBC
Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed
Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McVitie's, Vienetta and Bisto voted among UK's favourite nostalgic food and drink brands
McVitie's has been named as the food and drink brand that people in the UK have the fondest memories of. The snack food manufacturer, famous for its iconic Digestives biscuit, edged out the likes of Vienetta, Bisto, Ambrosia and Wagon Wheel in a poll to find people's favourite "nostalgia brands".
BBC
County Championship: Essex beat Northamptonshire by 47 runs
LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Simon Harmer claimed 6-49 to spin Essex to a 47-run victory over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road and finish as the leading wicket taker in this year's County Championship Division One. Harmer extracted prodigious turn to run through Northamptonshire's middle and...
BBC
Bristol freshers: City's efforts to improve safety for students
A series of films and a poster campaign are being used to raise safety awareness among first year students. Bristol is welcoming 60,000 students back to the city for the new academic year. The campaign offers insights into drugs and alcohol harm reduction, drink spiking, and looking out for friends...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Beaconsfield M40 service station Wetherspoon among 32 put up for sale by pub giant
A JD Wetherspoon at a Buckinghamshire motorway service station is one of more than 30 put up for sale by the pub giant. The Hope & Champion, at Beaconsfield Services, is one of 32 pubs across the country that has been put up for sale by the pub giant. The...
Nearly 400 job cuts announced at BBC World Service
Some 382 jobs at BBC World Service will be cut as part of plans to move to a digital-led service.The broadcaster will also close its BBC Arabic and BBC Persian radios in a move it says will help “accelerate its digital offering and increase impact with audiences around the globe”.The cuts follow the BBC’s announcement of a new digital-first “blueprint” in May, which included the news that BBC Four and CBBC will end as linear channels in the coming years.The way audiences are accessing news and content is changing and the challenge of reaching and engaging people around the world...
