Restaurants

buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

UK's first permanent memorial to WW2's Force K6

T﻿he UK's first permanent memorial to soldiers of World War Two's Force K6 has been unveiled in the Highlands. The detachment of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps was a transport unit that used mules to deliver supplies to front lines. During part of the war, Force K6 trained...
MILITARY
BBC

CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Charity fears over loss of hotels in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs

A conservation charity is raising concerns about the number of smaller hotels which are closing in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. They say more family-run hotels are being converted into homes for commuters and retired people. Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs fear the trend will...
TRAVEL
BBC

Duke of Norfolk banned from driving

The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
U.K.
BBC

Happy Mondays star Bez fined for 90mph careless driving

Happy Mondays star Bez has been convicted of driving carelessly at 90mph on a motorway in his Bentley Continental. The 58-year-old cut across an unmarked police car and dangerously undertook other drivers, magistrates in Warrington, Cheshire, heard. He was arrested after leaving the road at Junction 5 near Manchester Airport...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Tadcaster: Half town's population 'against' new homes on car park

About half the population of a North Yorkshire market town have signed a petition against plans to build housing on its main car park. A total of 3,100 people in Tadcaster - which has a population of nearly 6,350 - are against the scheme. The 43 homes are part of...
POLITICS
BBC

Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal

A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BBC

Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed

Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

County Championship: Essex beat Northamptonshire by 47 runs

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Simon Harmer claimed 6-49 to spin Essex to a 47-run victory over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road and finish as the leading wicket taker in this year's County Championship Division One. Harmer extracted prodigious turn to run through Northamptonshire's middle and...
SPORTS
BBC

Bristol freshers: City's efforts to improve safety for students

A series of films and a poster campaign are being used to raise safety awareness among first year students. Bristol is welcoming 60,000 students back to the city for the new academic year. The campaign offers insights into drugs and alcohol harm reduction, drink spiking, and looking out for friends...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Nearly 400 job cuts announced at BBC World Service

Some 382 jobs at BBC World Service will be cut as part of plans to move to a digital-led service.The broadcaster will also close its BBC Arabic and BBC Persian radios in a move it says will help “accelerate its digital offering and increase impact with audiences around the globe”.The cuts follow the BBC’s announcement of a new digital-first “blueprint” in May, which included the news that BBC Four and CBBC will end as linear channels in the coming years.The way audiences are accessing news and content is changing and the challenge of reaching and engaging people around the world...
ECONOMY

