WBTV
Authorities request help in locating missing Lincoln County teen
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old. Mason Kahleb Lewis was last seen at a home on Cerelia Lane in Denver, N.C. on Sept. 16. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to...
Crews search for missing man in Lincoln County
Lincolnton, N.C. — Crews in Lincoln County are searching for a 48-year-old man Thursday who has been missing for over a week. William Carter, who goes by “Chip” to his friends, did not return home for dinner one night last week. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was on...
WBTV
Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say
Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in N.C. were in counties in and around the Piedmont Triad. Site of Panthers' failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale.
Deputies in Catawba County fatally shoot man holding person hostage
Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina fatally shot an armed man who had taken a relative hostage, authorities said Saturday.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Tragic for all.’ NC deputies kill hostage taker armed with a handgun, sheriff says
Catawba County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a hostage taker Saturday who was armed with a handgun, Sheriff Don Brown said. Just after 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a hostage situation on Village Circle in the Mountain View community, Brown said on Facebook. The deputies saw a...
Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
Police investigating after body found in home that had been on fire in Kings Mountain
KING MOUTAIN, N.C. — The King Mountain Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found in a home that had been on fire. Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Ansler Street after receiving reports about a fire. At the scene, police said there...
WBTV
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale
Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in N.C. were in counties in and around the Piedmont Triad. Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say.
Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
WXII 12
Trooper involved in Yadkin crash
YADKIN, N.C. — A state trooper was involved in a crash in Yadkin County on Wednesday morning. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 421 near exit 21 in Hamptonville. Highway Patrol said a trooper driving south hit a vehicle from behind. The trooper's vehicle ended up on the...
WBTV
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officials...
Man arrested in connection with deadly crash in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a deadly crash in west Charlotte. On Oct. 25, 2021, police said they responded to a collision on the 4400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. At the scene, police found an overturned Jeep...
Troopers: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died after being hit head-on by another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue south on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road around 3:55 p.m. A 2016 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and hit Rector head-on.
WXII 12
Fatal collision in Catawba County believed to be linked to alcohol
CATAWBA, N.C. — An accident in Catawba County has left one person dead. Watch more headlines from WXII in the video above. The NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a crash in Catawba County on Tuesday Sept. 27 at around 4:50 p.m. It happened on Kale Road...
Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
Have you seen this missing woman? Silver alert issued for 73-year-old woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing 73-year-old woman who is believed to be endangered. A Silver Alert was issued for a Erica Bridgeman who was last seen on Doby Springs Drive in Charlotte. Officers said she is either suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
WBTV
Charlotte's Epicentre becomes 'Queen City Quarter'
The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill. Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcycle Passenger Killed in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY –Highway patrol troopers are investigating crash on Kale Road near Hudson Chapel Road Tuesday afternoon. They say a Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Kale Road, crossed the centerline, and sideswiped a southbound 2011 Honda CR-V. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown from the bike.
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
wccbcharlotte.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In I-485 Crash In Matthews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on the I-485 outer loop in Matthews early Tuesday morning has been identified as Kristen Makayla Vanderpool, 27, of Lincolnton. Troopers say she died after crashing her Acura head-on a Cadillac SUV around 2:38 a.m. near E. John Street in Matthews.
