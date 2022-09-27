ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

Lincoln County, NC
Waynesville, NC
Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale

Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in N.C. were in counties in and around the Piedmont Triad. Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say. Updated: 6 hours ago. According...
ROCK HILL, SC
Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
HICKORY, NC
Trooper involved in Yadkin crash

YADKIN, N.C. — A state trooper was involved in a crash in Yadkin County on Wednesday morning. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 421 near exit 21 in Hamptonville. Highway Patrol said a trooper driving south hit a vehicle from behind. The trooper's vehicle ended up on the...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officials...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Troopers: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died after being hit head-on by another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue south on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road around 3:55 p.m. A 2016 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and hit Rector head-on.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Charlotte's Epicentre becomes 'Queen City Quarter'

The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill. Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Motorcycle Passenger Killed in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY –Highway patrol troopers are investigating crash on Kale Road near Hudson Chapel Road Tuesday afternoon. They say a Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Kale Road, crossed the centerline, and sideswiped a southbound 2011 Honda CR-V. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown from the bike.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In I-485 Crash In Matthews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on the I-485 outer loop in Matthews early Tuesday morning has been identified as Kristen Makayla Vanderpool, 27, of Lincolnton. Troopers say she died after crashing her Acura head-on a Cadillac SUV around 2:38 a.m. near E. John Street in Matthews.
MATTHEWS, NC

