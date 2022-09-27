Cowboys QB Dak Prescott targets Week 5 return

Related
Jerry Jones Asked If Cooper Rush Could Keep Starting Job Once Dak Prescott Returns
With Dak Prescott on the mend, he's expected to regain the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback job as soon as he's healthy. But does the calculus change for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones made it clear...
Dallas Cowboys Legend Says Dak Prescott in No Danger of Losing Spot as Starting QB
In Dak Prescott’s absence, Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has stepped up tremendously. He’s led the team to a pair of victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants over the last two weeks. Because of Dallas’ success with Prescott out, some speculate there might be...
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects receiver Michael Gallup who tore his ACL in January, to make his long-awaited return Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. And indeed, Friday afternoon's official injury report holds no designation for Gallup. It's happening. Cowboys receiver...
Look: Meet Dak Prescott's Longtime Girlfriend
Dak Prescott is reportedly set to return to the Cowboys a week from today. According to ESPN, the Cowboys quarterback is planning to return to the field on Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. "Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott, who had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb and...
NFL Week 4 Preview: Does Aaron Rogers And The Packers (-9.5) Have Value Vs. Patriots?
Scott and Brian preview the NFL's Week 4 slat.
NFL Week 4 Preview: Patriots Can't Keep Up With Packers (-9.5)
Craig Mish and Vinnie Iyer discuss the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots Week 4 matchup.
Jones Shoots Down Idea of Rush Starting Over Dak Prescott
After stirring the pot last week, the Cowboys owner made his thoughts clear on the team’s situation at quarterback.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Michael Gallup to debut as Cowboys, Commanders announce Week 4 inactives
The Cowboys have waited for the return of wide receiver Michael Gallup to boost the limited unit. Coming off a torn ACL last season, Gallup was close to returning in Week 3 but didn’t feel confident although his body felt ready. A week later, Gallup is suiting up for...
Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start
Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start
Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Overcoming Limited Depth
Late in the fourth quarter in week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Dak Prescott exited the game in pain, holding his sore throwing hand. The Cowboys lost the game 19-3 and it was determined that the 29 -year-old signal caller would miss the next several weeks with a severe thumb injury.
