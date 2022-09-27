ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Delight crowned UK's most-missed chocolate bar, says research

It appears people are craving the good old days as searches spike for older chocolate bars that have now been discontinued. Top of the list is Mars Delight which is reportedly the UK’s most-missed discontinued sweet treat. UK retailer Coffee Friend conducted research by studying Google search volume for...
McDonald's Happy Meal UK bombshell leaves adults unhappy

A bombshell announcement from McDonald's has made grown men and women in the UK 'unable to sleep at night'. Hopes had been raised at news that the fast-food giant would start selling adult Happy Meals. But McDonald's has said this will only be in the United States. Burger fans in...
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home

With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
Pop-up highlighted how to cut food waste for awareness day

To coincide with International Awareness Day of Food Loss and Waste, Swedish-born grocery retailer Motatos partnered with food media platform Mob to launch the Bring Your Own Food pop up. The pop up took place in BOXPARK, Shoreditch on Thursday and was open to the general public, serving freshly made...
Fridays now available on Uber Eats at 81 locations

American-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant chain, Fridays, has partnered with food delivery and takeaway giant, Uber Eats. Fridays began rolling out on Uber Eats earlier this month and is now delivering from 81 locations across the UK. Murray Mclure, Regional Director at Fridays, said: "We are so excited to add...
Food labels should say how much exercise is needed to burn off the calories

Everyone is used to seeing calorie information on the food they buy, but researchers have said it would be more informative if labelling said how much exercise would be needed to burn off those calories. For example, a can of fizzy drink with 150 calories would be burned off with 30 minutes walking or 15 minutes running.
Former Aylesbury church could be set to become home as it is 'no longer required'

A former church on a Buckinghamshire town street could be set to become a home. Developer N Ghera has applied for permission to convert 15 Albert Street, Aylesbury into a private property. The building previously served as a Christadelphian Church. However the county town property is currently empty. A design...
Collection of Dinky Toys sells for an eye-watering £350,000

A collection of model Dinky Toys cars accumulated over 35 years have been sold for a staggering £350,000. The rare set of around 1,600 figures toy vehicles had been amassed by Dutch collector Robert van der Hoort, who started buying the toys in 1985. It was made up predominantly...
Brand behind popular popcorn and lentil snacks moves into potato crisps

PROPER Snacks, makers of PROPERCORN and PROPERCHIPS, has now launched PROPERCRISPS. Lightly fried and ridged for extra flavour, PROPERCRISPS are launching in three flavours - Thai Chilli, Cheese and Onion and Flame Grilled Steak. The potato crisps contain 30% less fat than the leading ridged potato crisps, and are a...
Asda offers customers money off shopping if they book in-store flu jab

Asda is offering its customers a chance to save on their shopping while boosting their health. The supermarket giant has said that anyone booking a £9.98 private flu jab can save £1 through their rewards app. The offer follows Asda launching the app earlier this year. Customers can...
Tesco meat-free products reduced by up to 47% for World Vegetarian Day

Tesco is marking World Vegetarian Day this Saturday (October 1) with reduced prices for many meat-free offerings. Exclusively for Clubcard members, savings can be seen across big-name brands such as Birds Eye and Quorn. Deals will also be available on fruit and vegetables and quick veggie-based meals. Among the products...
Dunking your biscuit is an 'arrestable offence' says etiquette expert

Dunking a biscuit into a hot drink is "an arrestable offence" according to an etiquette expert. Dunking was identified by William Hanson as one of six common etiquette missteps people make when going out for a coffee. Speaking on behalf of UK coffee bean retailer Coffee Friend, Mr Hanson also...
Beyond Meat launches Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage at Morrisons nationwide

Beyond Meat’s plant-based burger and sausage offerings will be added to Morrisons shelves to make the products available to even more consumers. This is part of the company’s overarching mission to increase the accessibility of delicious and nutritious plant-based meat options. The additional listing means the brand is...
