On Thursday, September 29 at 10:11 p.m., the Ithaca Police Department responded to a missing person complaint in the 300 block of Third St. Officers were informed that a Marie Jackson, 72 years of age had left her residence around 6:00 p.m. with no known direction of travel. Ms. Jackson is a black female, approximately 5 foot 11 inches, 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink hat with no further clothing description. Jackson suffers from dementia, and it is believed her safety is at risk. The Ithaca Police Department is requesting assistance with attempting to locate Ms. Jackson to check on her wellbeing.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO