ithaca.com
Tompkins County Alcohol & Drug Detox Center in Lansing Opening this January
During a Tompkins County Legislature public safety committee meeting that took place on August 18 the Executive Director of the Tompkins County Alcohol & and Drug Council, Angela Sullivan, announced that the detox center in the Village of Lansing will open its doors to the public in January, 2023. The...
ithaca.com
Legislature Sets Equalization Rates For 2023 in Tioga County
At the Sept. 13 regular meeting of the Tioga County Legislature equalization rates were established for the 2023 taxes among the several towns as follows: Town of Barton, 73.40; Town of Berkshire, 91.00; Town of Candor, 85.50; Town of Newark Valley, 60.00; Town of Nichols, 24.40; Town of Owego, 62.00; Town of Richford, 92.00; Town of Spencer, 100.00; and Town of Tioga, 5.50.
ithaca.com
Southworth Library Begins Free Basic Computer Training Classes with grant from PLA and AT&T
Southworth Library is among 160 public libraries nationwide that has been awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using Digitallearn.org resources. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive is funded by AT&T and provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close the digital divide.
ithaca.com
Apple Harvest Festival Is Here
The Apple Harvest Festival has take over the streets of Ithaca, closing down roads to make room for delectable food, timeless memories, and endless fun. Coinciding with New York Cider Week, Apple Fest has brought farmers, cider makers, and the community together to share quality apple products and ciders—both alcoholic and non-alcoholic cider options will be accommodated.
ithaca.com
IPD Staffing Shortages Strain EMS in T-burg, Surrounding Communities
Staffing shortages at the Ithaca Police Department are putting increasing pressure on emergency medical services (EMS) in surrounding communities. Trumansburg Mayor Rorden Hart recently told The Ithaca Times that “data shows that delays in EMS response are closely linked to law enforcement staffing.”. According to Mayor Hart, “I'm not...
ithaca.com
No.12/13 Ithaca College Football Spoils Homecoming for Hobart, 31-7
The nationally ranked No. 12/13 Ithaca College football team put up 21 second quarter points against Hobart College at Boswell Field on the first day of October and never looked back, as the Bombers secured a 31-7 Liberty League victory. Ithaca, which is now 30-4 all-time against Hobart, is 4-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in Liberty League play.
ithaca.com
Ithaca PD Searching For Missing Woman Suffering From Dementia
On Thursday, September 29 at 10:11 p.m., the Ithaca Police Department responded to a missing person complaint in the 300 block of Third St. Officers were informed that a Marie Jackson, 72 years of age had left her residence around 6:00 p.m. with no known direction of travel. Ms. Jackson is a black female, approximately 5 foot 11 inches, 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink hat with no further clothing description. Jackson suffers from dementia, and it is believed her safety is at risk. The Ithaca Police Department is requesting assistance with attempting to locate Ms. Jackson to check on her wellbeing.
ithaca.com
Late Field Goal Gives Cornell 34-31 Win At Colgate For Program's 650th Victory
Jackson Kennedy's 45-yard field goal with under two minutes was the last momentum swing in a game full of them and lifted Cornell to a 34-31 win at Colgate on Saturday afternoon at Andy Kerr Stadium. The win improved the Big Red to 2-1, guaranteed it a winning non-conference slate for the first time since 2016 and served as the program's 650th all-time.
ithaca.com
Arrest Made In N Meadow Attempted Robbery
On Thursday, September 29 at about 7:06 AM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a local business in the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of a robbery. It was reported that the perpetrator stole property, then used force against employees, to attempt to steal more property before fleeing the store. A description was provided, and Officers located a suspect matching said description in the immediate area. This person did not comply with Officers commands and was eventually taken into custody on W State Street near Floral Ave.
ithaca.com
Ithaca PD Make Arrest After Home Invasion, Chase, Stand-Off
On Saturday morning, October 1, at approximately 6:02 a.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to a residence on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion robbery in progress. It was reported that three people were awoken by an unknown male inside their home armed with a knife, demanding...
