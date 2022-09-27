ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study Finds Frequent Nightmares Could Indicate Dementia Later In Life

Nightmares are bad enough, but this news makes them even scarier …. A new study says they may be a warning sign that you’ll develop dementia later in life. In the study, people between the ages of 35 and 64 who had bad dreams at least once a week were four times more likely to experience cognitive decline in the following decade. And it was much more prevalent in men -- they were five times more likely, vs. just a 41% greater likelihood in women.
How you sleep could show when you die, study shows

Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
Expert Explains What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Drinking Alcohol

While enjoying a casual alcoholic beverage on the weekend is unlikely to cause any harm to your health, drinking in excess can substantially negatively affect your body and mental well-being. In fact, in 2020, excessive alcohol use led to 8,974 deaths in the UK alone. Whether you drink alcohol regularly...
Why you should NOT give your restless child melatonin: Experts warn pediatric poisonings have risen SIX-FOLD in last decade as it becomes go-to sleep supplement

Parents are being warned against giving children melatonin following a surge in accidental poisonings. Experts said there is no evidence the over-the-counter supplement helps them get to sleep and they have no idea what is actually in many products. The number of children being hospitalized every after ingesting melatonin has...
What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?

If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
The Difference Between Normal Aging And Alzheimer's

There is a big difference between normal aging and Alzheimer's. With normal aging, people may have some memory loss and trouble finding the right word, but they can still carry on a conversation and live independently. Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that slowly destroys brain cells and robs people of their memories, their ability to think clearly, and eventually their lives.
The Need for Nondrug Therapy for Dementia

Andrew E. Budson, M.D., Harvard Health Blog discusses the rising tide of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and the need for nondrug therapy for dementia in addition to pharmaceuticals. The human and financial costs of Alzheimer’s disease are devastating. More that 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease...
High-Functioning People with Alcohol Disorder

Alcoholism does not necessarily depict life in ruin. The fact about alcoholism is that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. It seems different to various people. People typically imagine an alcoholic as someone who is perpetually intoxicated, constantly has a drink in hand, and whose life looks to unravel, but that’s not always the case.
Generic Heart Pill Shows Early Promise for Alcohol Use Disorder

A generic drug used for decades to treat heart failure and high blood pressure shows early potential as a treatment for alcohol use disorder, a new study suggests. The pill, spironolactone, costs pennies a day and is most often prescribed as a diuretic to reduce fluid retention in patients with heart failure. The drug works by blocking proteins known as mineralocorticoid receptors, which are located throughout the body and play a role in maintaining a healthy balance of fluids and electrolytes. Some previous lab experiments also suggest that these proteins may play a role in alcohol use.
