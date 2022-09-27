Read full article on original website
iheart.com
New Study Finds Frequent Nightmares Could Indicate Dementia Later In Life
Nightmares are bad enough, but this news makes them even scarier …. A new study says they may be a warning sign that you’ll develop dementia later in life. In the study, people between the ages of 35 and 64 who had bad dreams at least once a week were four times more likely to experience cognitive decline in the following decade. And it was much more prevalent in men -- they were five times more likely, vs. just a 41% greater likelihood in women.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
ohmymag.co.uk
How you sleep could show when you die, study shows
Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
How Dementia Presents Differently In Men Versus Women
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), close to six million Americans are currently experiencing some form of dementia. Those over 65 years old make up the largest group, at roughly 5.6 million. The experts at Alzheimer's Association describe dementia as an overall term, as opposed to...
Success of experimental Alzheimer’s drug hailed as ‘historic moment’
An experimental drug has slowed the rate of decline in memory and thinking in people with early Alzheimer’s disease in what is being described as a “historic moment” for dementia treatment. The cognition of Alzheimer’s patients given the drug, developed by Eisai and Biogen, declined by 27%...
psychreg.org
Expert Explains What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Drinking Alcohol
While enjoying a casual alcoholic beverage on the weekend is unlikely to cause any harm to your health, drinking in excess can substantially negatively affect your body and mental well-being. In fact, in 2020, excessive alcohol use led to 8,974 deaths in the UK alone. Whether you drink alcohol regularly...
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
Taking 4,000 Steps a Day Can Reduce Dementia Risk—But More Walking Is Even Better
If you need a reason to get up and move more, here it is: A newly published study finds that walking 10,000 steps per day helps lower your risk of developing dementia. In fact, even 4,000 steps a day is enough to decrease dementia risk by one-quarter, according to the study published in JAMA Neurology.
Why you should NOT give your restless child melatonin: Experts warn pediatric poisonings have risen SIX-FOLD in last decade as it becomes go-to sleep supplement
Parents are being warned against giving children melatonin following a surge in accidental poisonings. Experts said there is no evidence the over-the-counter supplement helps them get to sleep and they have no idea what is actually in many products. The number of children being hospitalized every after ingesting melatonin has...
KIDS・
What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?
If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
The Difference Between Normal Aging And Alzheimer's
There is a big difference between normal aging and Alzheimer's. With normal aging, people may have some memory loss and trouble finding the right word, but they can still carry on a conversation and live independently. Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that slowly destroys brain cells and robs people of their memories, their ability to think clearly, and eventually their lives.
The Need for Nondrug Therapy for Dementia
Andrew E. Budson, M.D., Harvard Health Blog discusses the rising tide of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and the need for nondrug therapy for dementia in addition to pharmaceuticals. The human and financial costs of Alzheimer’s disease are devastating. More that 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease...
MedicalXpress
Risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease increases by 50-80% in older adults who have had COVID-19
Older people who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer's disease within a year, according to a study of more than 6 million patients 65 and older. In a study published today in the...
What To Know About The Link Between Alzheimer's And COVID-19
If you are an elderly adult who contracted COVID-19, you may be more prone to developing Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study.
thebossmagazine.com
High-Functioning People with Alcohol Disorder
Alcoholism does not necessarily depict life in ruin. The fact about alcoholism is that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. It seems different to various people. People typically imagine an alcoholic as someone who is perpetually intoxicated, constantly has a drink in hand, and whose life looks to unravel, but that’s not always the case.
EverydayHealth.com
Generic Heart Pill Shows Early Promise for Alcohol Use Disorder
A generic drug used for decades to treat heart failure and high blood pressure shows early potential as a treatment for alcohol use disorder, a new study suggests. The pill, spironolactone, costs pennies a day and is most often prescribed as a diuretic to reduce fluid retention in patients with heart failure. The drug works by blocking proteins known as mineralocorticoid receptors, which are located throughout the body and play a role in maintaining a healthy balance of fluids and electrolytes. Some previous lab experiments also suggest that these proteins may play a role in alcohol use.
MedicalXpress
High blood pressure speeds up mental decline, but does not fully explain dementia disparities
People with high blood pressure levels face a faster erosion of their ability to think, make decisions and remember information than those with normal blood pressure levels, a new study finds. The researchers traced high blood pressure's association with declining brain function over years, in data from six large studies...
MedicalXpress
One in three Alzheimer's disease family caregivers has persistent symptoms of depression
More than 60% of family caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's disease (AD) experienced at least mild depressive symptoms already at the time the individual with AD was diagnosed. In one third of them, depressive symptoms worsened during a five-year follow-up. The study carried out at the University of Eastern Finland...
