Restaurants

buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi tells shoppers of change affecting more than 800 UK stores

Aldi is rolling out a change affecting most of its stores. The discount supermarket is bringing in more recycling bins for soft plastics. It follows a trial last year that saw customers returning all types of clean, soft plastic packaging. These can include crisp packets, bread bags, carrier bags and salad bags - no matter where they were bought.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Coffee on National Coffee Day

National Coffee Day is about as simple as a food holiday can possibly be. On this one, the deal is basically the same at every single location that is participating. It’s free coffee. That’s what is being served up. Though, there are exceptions for when you’re getting a discount on espresso drinks or a little something off an online order of coffee beans for the house. However you want to celebrate, you’ll find deals from coffee shops like Caribou Coffee, pitstops like QuickChek, or bean-slinging companies like Atlas Coffee Club.
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves

The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Barnes & Noble Stores Offer Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

No one is surprised when someone likes coffee or says they have it every morning or swears they absolutely have to drink a pot every day. A little further down the list of coffee-related clichés sits this reminder that a cup goes quite well with a book. (Bonus points for adding a porch and sunset to that equation, I suppose.)
FOOD & DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Burger King hacks - including how to feed a family of four for £4.50 each

Burger King has released some tips and tricks to save a bit of money when eating at the fast-food chain. Dubbed Whoppernomics, these hacks have been devised to help ease the cost of living burden many households will be dealing with this autumn and winter. Customers have been shown various...
RESTAURANTS
foodgressing.com

Starbucks National Coffee Day 2022 Canada

National Coffee Day (September 29) is around the corner giving Canadians one more reason to celebrate their most beloved morning ritual. In fact, according to the Coffee Association of Canada, coffee is the most popular beverage among Canadian adults, surpassing even tap water!. Just in time for National Coffee Day,...
FOOD & DRINKS
worldcoffeeportal.com

In other coffee business news... 23-29 September 2022

Swiss coffee company Nespresso has launched a new campaign to highlight the threat of climate change | Photo credit: Nespresso. Subscribe to The Weekly Coffee Dose for the latest World Coffee Portal news updates. Glass half empty as Nespresso broadcasts climate warning. Swiss coffee pod company Nespresso has launched a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
buckinghamshirelive.com

National Trust offering free visits to its properties this autumn

The National Trust is offering free visits to its locations across the country for up to two adults and four children this autumn. Tickets can be claimed on the National Trust website. A spokesman said: "Everyone needs nature, so we're offering you a free visit to a place we care...
TRAVEL

