Man chased by group 'seen running around with knives' in Milton Keynes
A man was reportedly chased by a group 'seen running around with knives' in Milton Keynes. Police said a group of six to eight men were seen with the weapons on Wednesday afternoon (September 28). Thames Valley Police said it appeared that one of the group was being pursued by...
CCTV appeal as Xcape brawl results in boy, 17, and man, 21, arrested
A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man have been arrested after a brawl inside Milton Keynes' Xscape building. Police believe a machete was used during the incident. The fight broke out shortly before 9.05pm on Sunday (September 25) near to Iconic Cuts and the Nuffield Health entrance. Police say the incident involved two groups, and the machete was used against members of one of them.
Female prison officer, 25, 'had romantic fling with inmate and smuggled him mobile phone, ladies' underwear and designer clothes'
A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard today. Rachel Martin, 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel...
Gangster struck down in swift retribution for birthday party attack, court told
A street gangster was hacked to death in swift retribution for crashing a party on rival turf and attacking the birthday boy with a machete, a court has heard.Salem Koudou, 19, was stabbed 32 times after he was chased by up to 15 people intent on revenge in Brixton, south London, jurors heard.Darius Kwakye, 29, Donte McCalla, 21, and Tristan Bullock, 21, are on trial at the Old Bailey for his murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter, which they deny.Opening their trial on Monday, Oliver Glasgow KC said there could be no excuse for the “murderous attack”.On 20 August 2020,...
‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’
A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
Major update in death of Debbie Collier after daughter’s boyfriend denies chilling claims and says ‘we’re scared’
THE boyfriend of Debbie Collier’s daughter has said the couple had “nothing to do” with the mom’s death and have been left scared. The 59-year-old was mysteriously found dead in a ravine in rural Georgia on September 11 – less than 24 hours after she was seen in a dollar store.
Magistrates slam decision to charge mother-of-three, 43, with domestic violence after she grabbed boyfriend's arm when he tried to walk away from a row about him 'ghosting' her
Magistrates have slammed the decision to charge a mother-of-three with domestic violence after she grabbed her boyfriend’s arm during an argument over him 'ghosting' her. Stacey Beech, 43, was detained by police after she took hold of Aaron Parr’s wrist as he tried to walk away from her during a face-to-face meeting over why he wanted to end their eight month relationship.
Thief with conscience helps police arrest a pedophile
It was in 2013 when a thief broke into someone's house in Spain to steal some money or anything of value. He was an expert thief who had been stealing for quite a couple of years. When he entered that particular house, he went through his usual stealing routine of scouting the entire house to find something valuable.
School releases chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures
A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
‘He Set Her on Fire. He Tortured Her’: Illinois Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend’s Mom by Setting House Ablaze
A 40-year-old Illinois man faces felony charges for attempting to kill his girlfriend before intentionally setting fire to his girlfriend’s mother’s house last Thursday, killing 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson, authorities say. Michael E. Sloan Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters
Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
Jogger attacker who grabbed and strangled a woman on her sunset run blames the terrifying crime on 'downing pints of beer, shots of Sambuca and sniffing cocaine'
The man who attacked a woman while she was on an afternoon jog said pints of beer, shots of Sambuca and snorting cocaine drove him to commit the horrific crime. Dudley Pederson-Sullivan, 24, violently assaulted a petite woman on a dark street in Subiaco in July last year, putting her in a choke hold before putting his hand over her mouth.
Social worker stabbed while checking on children, court told
A social worker was repeatedly stabbed by a man as he attempted to carry out welfare checks on three children, a court was told. Sulai Man, 34, allegedly attacked Themba Nkomo, 61, with two pocket knives after officers forced their way into his flat in Wood Green, north London, on 6 August 2021.
Husband and wife bankers are ordered to pay ex-nanny £7,000 for 'injury to feelings' after she discovered they had reported her to police over fears she had faked her CV
A City banker couple have been ordered to pay their former nanny £7,000 after they reported her to police following fears she had faked her CV. Melanie and Stephen Griffiths have been found guilty of victimising Ilkay Cetin after speaking to an officer about their concerns she was not an 'appropriate' person to have cared for their two young children.
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
Suspect Fires Shot Into Drive-Thru Window
On September 29, 2022, at approximately 2:21 a.m., a white colored sedan (possibly a BMW) with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-through window at 2814 NE Andresen Road. The driver attempted to order food through the window, however the McDonald’s was closed at the time. The...
Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path
Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
Two Mile Ash crash saw road closed as firefighters and paramedics called to three-vehicle crash
A woman was treated by paramedics following a three-vehicle crash that shut a Milton Keynes road. Emergency services were called to Dansteed Way, Two Mile Ash shortly after 3.30pm on Monday, September 26. Three other people had got out of their vehicles before firefighters arrived. The road remained shut to...
High Wycombe man charged with breaching terrorist notification requirements
A man has been charged with offences connected to breaching terrorist notification requirements. The charges are part of an investigation led by officers from Counter Terrorism South East (CTPSE) supported by Thames Valley Police. Iftikar Ali from Totteridge Drive, High Wycombe was arrested on June 21, 2022, and subsequently charged...
Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end
A scheme to give free medical grade heroin to addicts in the town with the worst drugs death rates in the UK is ending due to a lack of funding.Middlesbrough’s Diamorphine Assisted Treatment (DAT) programme was set up to give the town’s 15 worst addicts regular access to the class A drug, helping them to live less chaotically, and to reduce crime.It was set up in October 2019 and was mainly funded by the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.But since March this year, it has run under reduced funding from the Government’s Operation Adder, set up to reduce fatal...
