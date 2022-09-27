Read full article on original website
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman thought Emma Watson's diction was 'this side of Albania at times' in early films, according to personal diary
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman criticized Emma Watson's performance in 2003. He also spoke out about the rest of the cast in diary extracts published by The Guardian. In one instance, Rickman predicted that Daniel Radcliffe's acting career wouldn't take off.
Complete Superman costume from original film could fetch £500,000 at auction
A complete Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve is expected to fetch as much as £500,000 at auction. The famous blue and red suit is one of 1,500 pieces of TV, movie and music memorabilia being put on sale, worth a collective £11 million. The outfit, which was...
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
'Indiana Jones 5' to Feature Return of Original Franchise Actor
Indiana Jones 5 will feature another returning character – Sallah, played by John Rhys-Davies. Rhys-Davies played Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1981 and 1989, respectively. Last week, Disney announced that he would be back for a third time at the company's D23 expo.
Why Star Trek Fans Should Still Watch The Original Star Trek: The Motion Picture, According To Producer David Fein
Star Trek producer David Fein shared why he thinks it's still important for the original cut of the movie to exist.
The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk
Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ To Return To Theaters For 30th Anniversary
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s romantic drama, The Bodyguard. To celebrate, Warner Bros. is rereleasing the film in theaters on Sunday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 9. “The Bodyguard’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros. to bring this anniversary celebration to fans.”More from VIBE.comMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Watch Naomi Ackie Embody Whitney Houston In 'I Wanna...
‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct
Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
‘Armageddon Time’ Submits Anne Hathaway for Supporting Oscar Consideration, With Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (EXCLUSIVE)
Trying to follow in the footsteps of last year’s best original screenplay winner Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Focus Features is trying to position writer, director and co-producer James Gray as one of the awards season’s breakout nominees for “Armageddon Time.” The film is currently sitting with a respectable 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the awards team will be looking for opportunities beyond the Writer’s Branch. After debuting the film at the Cannes Film Festival, before making stops at Telluride and later this week at the New York Film Festival, the distributor has revealed exclusively to Variety its awards submission categories for the...
Restaurant Employees Are Sharing Their Worst Customer Experiences And They Deserve All The Tips For Their Troubles
"After I took his order and returned with the goods, he grabbed my arm and started saying how 'lovely and long my neck is' and how he 'just wants to sink his teeth into it.'"
Amazon Prime to Stream All 25 Bond Films For a Limited Time
Agent 007 is set to have an official home in the streaming age. It has officially been announced that that all 25 James Bond films will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every film between the initial Dr. No, starring the late Sean Connery, to the most recent 2021 release, No Time to Die, which served as a conclusion to Daniel Craig’s run as the ever-popular character. They are planned to release on October 5, though Amazon has stated that the films will be available on the streamer “for a limited time.”
‘Planet of the Apes’ Reveals First Look, Official Title ofNext Film
It’s time to return to the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios announced today that the next installment in the long-running sci-fi franchise will go into production next month. They also revealed the film’s official title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, while also confirming the rumor that the movie is not some kind of remake or reboot, but rather a continuation of the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and concluded with 2017’s War For the Planet of the Apes.
