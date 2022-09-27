ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts

Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
TVOvermind

Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History

In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
Popculture

'Indiana Jones 5' to Feature Return of Original Franchise Actor

Indiana Jones 5 will feature another returning character – Sallah, played by John Rhys-Davies. Rhys-Davies played Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1981 and 1989, respectively. Last week, Disney announced that he would be back for a third time at the company's D23 expo.
msn.com

The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk

Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
Vibe

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ To Return To Theaters For 30th Anniversary

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s romantic drama, The Bodyguard. To celebrate, Warner Bros. is rereleasing the film in theaters on Sunday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 9. “The Bodyguard’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros. to bring this anniversary celebration to fans.”More from VIBE.comMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Watch Naomi Ackie Embody Whitney Houston In 'I Wanna...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct

Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
Variety

‘Armageddon Time’ Submits Anne Hathaway for Supporting Oscar Consideration, With Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (EXCLUSIVE)

Trying to follow in the footsteps of last year’s best original screenplay winner Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Focus Features is trying to position writer, director and co-producer James Gray as one of the awards season’s breakout nominees for “Armageddon Time.” The film is currently sitting with a respectable 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the awards team will be looking for opportunities beyond the Writer’s Branch. After debuting the film at the Cannes Film Festival, before making stops at Telluride and later this week at the New York Film Festival, the distributor has revealed exclusively to Variety its awards submission categories for the...
murphysmultiverse.com

Amazon Prime to Stream All 25 Bond Films For a Limited Time

Agent 007 is set to have an official home in the streaming age. It has officially been announced that that all 25 James Bond films will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every film between the initial Dr. No, starring the late Sean Connery, to the most recent 2021 release, No Time to Die, which served as a conclusion to Daniel Craig’s run as the ever-popular character. They are planned to release on October 5, though Amazon has stated that the films will be available on the streamer “for a limited time.”
ScreenCrush

‘Planet of the Apes’ Reveals First Look, Official Title ofNext Film

It’s time to return to the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios announced today that the next installment in the long-running sci-fi franchise will go into production next month. They also revealed the film’s official title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, while also confirming the rumor that the movie is not some kind of remake or reboot, but rather a continuation of the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and concluded with 2017’s War For the Planet of the Apes.
Variety

All 25 James Bond Films to Land on Prime Video

The name’s Video… Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming service is set to be the new home of all 25 James Bond movies in the United States, the United Kingdom and other key territories. Starting on Oct. 5, everything from “Dr. No” and “From Russia With Love” to “Skyfall” and “No Time to Die” will be available to stream on Prime Video. As part of the franchise’s 60th-anniversary celebration, the streamer also plans to release the documentary “The Sound of 007” on Oct. 5. On the same day, “The Sound of 007: Live From the Royal Albert Hall,” an exclusive recording of the live...
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
