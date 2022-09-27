Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Carl S. Bonner, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 101 Licht Parkway for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000. Todd L. Dixon, 53, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Elko Daily Free Press
Two arrested on drug charges in late-night traffic stop
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested multiple times on drug and other charges was arrested late Wednesday night after police pulled over his vehicle and reportedly found meth in a backpack. A female passenger was also arrested. Police said they found a stolen revolver in her...
Elko Daily Free Press
Crime spree suspect held in Elko jail on $120,000 bail
ELKO – A man accused of evading law enforcement multiple times during a crime spree that began in Utah and ended in Oregon is now being held at Elko County Jail. Bail was listed at $120,000 for Jamie L. Cochran, 42, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He faces local charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
kslnewsradio.com
Nevada police searching for suspect who fired into at least three buildings
ELKO, Nev. — Nevada authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in helping identify an individual or individuals who reportedly fired shots into at least three different businesses. Elko Police say the incident happened Monday night between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time. Police say surveillance footage from...
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (19) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway
CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
Elko Daily Free Press
Marcia Godfrey Cook
Marcia was born on March 5, 1936, to Grant and Mildred Barclay Godfrey in Lincoln, Nebraska. Marcia graduated from Beatrice High School in 1954 and attended Hastings College before moving to Hays, Kansas where she met and married her husband of 42 years Kenneth W. Cook, Jr. Ken’s career in hospital administration took them from Iowa to St. Paul, MN to Guymon, OK to Elko, NV where they raised their three children. They moved to Arizona in 1987 and settled in Sun Lakes in 1989.
Elko Daily Free Press
Police release clearer photos of exposure suspect
ELKO — The Elko Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in two local businesses. Anyone with information as to his identity or location is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
Elko Daily Free Press
SCA rejects deal with former restaurant operator
SPRING CREEK – Directors of the Spring Creek Association have rejected an offer from former Fairway Community Center restaurant operator Ericia Cook to pay half the amount they say she owes for back rent. Cook was co-owner of Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill in Spring Creek. The restaurant opened...
Elko Daily Free Press
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $362,500
New Construction home that will sit on 1.06 acres nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This is the Toscana Model with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 2 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT ALL NATURAL cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & thick 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel less stressed with extremely low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall superior built home! Property will be nicely graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Completion date to be December 2022. New home for the holidays! Constructed by Legion Construction & Development LLC. Images are from finished model. Agent and owner are related.
Elko Daily Free Press
Thomas takes 1st in Border Wars
SALT LAKE CITY — In a seven-state battle (Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Wyoming and Nevada, one athlete went to the front of a very large pack — Spring Creek junior Nathan Thomas running first at Valley Regional Park, in the Border Wars. A pair of local...
Elko Daily Free Press
'Bats of the World' presentation
ELKO – Learn about bats from around the world at a Bristlecone Audubon event Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko. Mark Ports, Great Basin College professor emeritus, will give the talk that includes photos and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians travel to Fernley
ELKO — Through one game in league play, the Elko football team was not tested. Despite what could have been a scary injury to junior running back Eli Finlayson, the Indians rolled in their 3A North-East opener by a final score of 46-7 over previously-unbeaten Lowry. Now, Elko (5-1...
Elko Daily Free Press
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: 'Mental' health not all that's at stake
I just read the article about rural mental health. I have a suggestion. Instead of creating yet another study or providing all these specialist to rural areas for “mental” health, perhaps provide more competent and caring specialists in other areas including primary care physicians for those of us in rural areas and more especially senior citizens.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fallon buries Spartans
SPRNG CREEK — For about a quarter, the Spring Creek football team hung with Fallon — then the Greenwave ran away and buried the Spartans, 49-19. The Spartans started the game well, even after deferring on the kickoff. From the Fallon 34, the Greenwave picked up one first...
