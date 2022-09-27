ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments

The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Firefighters Halt Progress On Vegetation Fire

Firefighters from the San Rafael Fire Department controlled a vegetation fire off of Highway-101 late Saturday. The department reported on its official Twitter account that firefighters stopped the fire's progress at 11:03 p.m. The vegetation caught fire near the North San Pedro exit. No injuries were reported. Copyright © 2022...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
San Mateo County, CA
Society
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
San Mateo County, CA
Government
SFGate

Brothers Plead Guilty To Sellng Fentanyl In Tenderloin

A pair of Berkeley brothers have pleaded guilty in a San Francisco federal court to charges they sold fentanyl in the city's Tenderloin District. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl. David Ordonez, 20, pleaded guilty in the...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Foster Parents#Housing Assistance
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: South County Candidate Loses Endorsements Over Party Lines

The Santa Clara County Democratic Party is pulling support from longtime members for crossing the political divide. One Gilroy councilmember and decades-long Democrat lost his endorsement. A longtime party member was kicked out, and several other candidates have received threats of endorsements being rescinded. The rub: they endorsed Santa Clara County supervisor-hopeful Johnny Khamis, who's running for the District 1 seat against San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas. A race considered nonpartisan.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Suspected Brothel Activity

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose executed two search warrants at suspected residential brothels on Tuesday. One search warrant was executed at a residence in the 90 block of Bassett Street, and the other was executed in the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
SFGate

Car plunges from cliff south of San Francisco

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A man was critically injured Friday after his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach below, authorities said. California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection officials posted a video of the smashed car at the bottom...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Polcie Arrest One In Morning Shooting

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating 2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Wednesday Night

Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy