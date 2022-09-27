Read full article on original website
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
SFGate
Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments
The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in...
SFGate
Firefighters Halt Progress On Vegetation Fire
Firefighters from the San Rafael Fire Department controlled a vegetation fire off of Highway-101 late Saturday. The department reported on its official Twitter account that firefighters stopped the fire's progress at 11:03 p.m. The vegetation caught fire near the North San Pedro exit. No injuries were reported. Copyright © 2022...
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
SFGate
Brothers Plead Guilty To Sellng Fentanyl In Tenderloin
A pair of Berkeley brothers have pleaded guilty in a San Francisco federal court to charges they sold fentanyl in the city's Tenderloin District. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl. David Ordonez, 20, pleaded guilty in the...
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: South County Candidate Loses Endorsements Over Party Lines
The Santa Clara County Democratic Party is pulling support from longtime members for crossing the political divide. One Gilroy councilmember and decades-long Democrat lost his endorsement. A longtime party member was kicked out, and several other candidates have received threats of endorsements being rescinded. The rub: they endorsed Santa Clara County supervisor-hopeful Johnny Khamis, who's running for the District 1 seat against San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas. A race considered nonpartisan.
‘Everybody hated us’: Critical Mass, a famed bike event, turns SF into Amsterdam
"Early on, we got bashed really hard. Everybody hated us."
Mendocino Magic is a hidden stargazing campout mere hours from San Francisco
A hidden campsite with a calendar of peculiar events just three hours away.
SFGate
Police Investigating Suspected Brothel Activity
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose executed two search warrants at suspected residential brothels on Tuesday. One search warrant was executed at a residence in the 90 block of Bassett Street, and the other was executed in the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.
SFGate
Car plunges from cliff south of San Francisco
PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A man was critically injured Friday after his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach below, authorities said. California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection officials posted a video of the smashed car at the bottom...
5-year-old dragged by car that crashed into Bay Area Trader Joe's still recovering
Benjamin Ledesma, 5, suffered multiple injuries, including a broken hip.
SFGate
Polcie Arrest One In Morning Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital.
Driver survives 300-foot fall over cliff on California's Highway 1, just south of SF
One lane of Highway 1 was closed Friday morning just south of Pacifica due to a car on a beach at the bottom of a cliff, officials said.
San Francisco’s Zuni Cafe is losing its longtime chef Nate Norris
Hopefully the wood-fired brick oven chicken for two will remain on the menu.
2 San Francisco restaurants rank among Tripadvisor's best places to eat in US
These restaurants were ranked by real-deal travelers.
SFGate
Police Investigating 2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Wednesday Night
Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
Oakland First Fridays favorite Classic Cars West bar and restaurant is closing
The bar and restaurant won't return to Oakland, but the vintage car dealership is moving to a new location.
