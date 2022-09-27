ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her

Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos

Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
Jadakiss Names Nas, Biggie & More Among Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop

Jadakiss has listed his Top 5 favorite voices in Hip Hop, and it includes some fellow New York MCs such as Nas and The Notorious B.I.G. In a sit-down with Uproxx, Jada discussed his favorite “voices” after taking a moment to show appreciation to the hosts for not just asking him to list his favorite rappers, which he’d been called on to do many times before.
Exclusive: Kenya Barris Reveals He And Kid Cudi Were Able To Honor Virgil Abloh In The Upcoming Netflix Special ‘Entergalatic’

Kid Cudi is going to take you on a colorful journey with his new animated special Entergalatic, which stars the rapper who plays an artist named Jabari, who is seen as a charming, creative visionary with a splash of a goofball, who is on the search to find the missing piece to his puzzle: true love. While trying to maintain a friendship with his ex Carmen (Laura Harrier, BlackKKKlansmen), he falls for his next-door neighbor, a photographer, Meadow (Jessica Williams). He goes on an explosive, colorful journey as he attempts to balance love and success.
