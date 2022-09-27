Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Rumor She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after a Twitter user accused her of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B" rapper...
Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her
Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
Keke Palmer Is Launching Her Own Television Network
Keke Palmer is reminding us once more that she can do it all — and then some. On September 30, the star announced that she would be launching her own digital network called Key TV, aiming to spotlight “a new generation of creators.”. In a post shared to...
INTERVIEW: Influencer Ariana Fletcher Chats About Her Inclusive Makeup Line That Promotes Self-Confidence!
Macro influencer turned serial entrepreneur Ariana Fletcher, synonymously hailed as @therealkylesister has become one of the most influential of them all, utilizing her social media presence to help brands make millions and in turn, made herself into a multi-millionaire. Known for her exotic beauty, Ari has utilized her Instagram presence...
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Welcome Their Third Child Together—Meet Rise Messiah Cannon!
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell recently welcomed their third child together! The Masked Singer host announced the birth news via his Instagram on Friday (Sept. 30). Introducing the duo’s son…Rise Messiah Cannon!. According to his Instagram post, Rise was born on September 23 and weighed 10 lbs. at...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Who is Haviah Mighty? See the Canadian Rapper’s Journey to Hip Hop Nominee
Born in Toronto, Haviah Mighty spent most of her life in Brampton, also known as Flower City, a city in the Greater Toronto Area that fostered fellow emcee Tory Lanez, singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, and fellow Hip Hop Awards nominee and legendary music video director, Director X. The burgeoning musician initially...
Jadakiss Names Nas, Biggie & More Among Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop
Jadakiss has listed his Top 5 favorite voices in Hip Hop, and it includes some fellow New York MCs such as Nas and The Notorious B.I.G. In a sit-down with Uproxx, Jada discussed his favorite “voices” after taking a moment to show appreciation to the hosts for not just asking him to list his favorite rappers, which he’d been called on to do many times before.
Exclusive: Kenya Barris Reveals He And Kid Cudi Were Able To Honor Virgil Abloh In The Upcoming Netflix Special ‘Entergalatic’
Kid Cudi is going to take you on a colorful journey with his new animated special Entergalatic, which stars the rapper who plays an artist named Jabari, who is seen as a charming, creative visionary with a splash of a goofball, who is on the search to find the missing piece to his puzzle: true love. While trying to maintain a friendship with his ex Carmen (Laura Harrier, BlackKKKlansmen), he falls for his next-door neighbor, a photographer, Meadow (Jessica Williams). He goes on an explosive, colorful journey as he attempts to balance love and success.
