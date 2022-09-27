ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Is Proud Of Herself For Staying Strong Amid Tristan Thompson Drama: 'I'm The Photo Of Resilience'

By Stephanie Kaplan
Source: @khloekardashian

You can't keep Khloé Kardashian down! In a sneak peek for the next episode of The Kardashians — which will chronicle life after she and unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child — the reality star seems to be skimming an online article that details her troubled love life.

"It says I'm not resilient," the Good American founder reads off a computer screen while lounging on a bed with sister Kendall Jenner. Needless to say, Kardashian didn't think that was accurate, prompting her to declare, "I'm the photo of resilience!"

The mom-of-two, 37, got candid in the season 2 premiere of the Hulu series, explaining that Thompson, 31, was aware of the fact that he fathered another child while going through the surrogate process with her.

"I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she noted, admitting she felt "bamboozled" by the situation. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmCTO_0iCB84Pu00
Source: mega

The ordeal is hardly the first time Kardashian has found herself trying to bounce back from disappointment, as Thompson cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first daughter, True, now 4. Making matters worse, one of the women he kissed was Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

KHLOE & ROB KARDASHIAN'S DAUGHTERS MAKE FOR A MAGICAL PAIR IN MATCHING FAIRY COSTUMES: PHOTOS!

Ex-husband Lamar Odom was also unfaithful during their marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRZzx_0iCB84Pu00
Source: MEGA

The Strong Looks Better naked author is trying to put the drama behind her as she raises her two kids, recently sharing of parenthood, "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

"I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]," Kardashian added. "It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously."

Source: OK!

The star has yet to reveal the name of her baby boy, though he did appear on screen in the latest episode of the show.

According to a source, Kardashian will have sole legal and physical custody of the tot, though she believes Thompson will step up when it comes to caring for the little one. "Khloé isn’t worried whether or not Tristan decides to be there for his baby, because she has a village of support around her," shared the insider. "But Tristan has definitely taken an interest in being a very present father to his son and couldn’t be happier for the baby."

New episodes of The Kardashians debut on Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

Comments / 49

AP_000141.266ec75323ae4abfba4a7109bcba420c.0347
4d ago

That man does not wanna b tied down with u…get over it..having another baby ain’t go change him..he’s young he wants 2 enjoy his life n freedom…get over it n move on

Reply(2)
17
Monica Johnson
4d ago

I hope she does know that she is not the first woman to be cheated on by a man. it happens everyday to us regular people. I think people are going crazy cause she is on tv every week. I am tired of hearing bout this whole thing. I know it is painful but she looks like she moved on with her life. move on and grow up you have kids you need to focus on.can you do that?

Reply(1)
6
Pinky Walker-Johns
5d ago

Hopelessly addicted to Tristan. She’s waiting for him to “grow up” and come back to her. If it takes 50 years, so be it!

Reply
11
