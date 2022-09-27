The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's hard to imagine anyone keeping a five-year-old smartphone for heavy use these days, but laptops? That's another story completely. There are many older models out there that are just as effective today as they were when they came out. That's why refurbished laptops make a great choice for budget-conscious buyers, and we're featuring several of the best picks from around the web on our Deals page. One of the top selections: This Microsoft Surface Laptop, certified refurbished at a price that's more than $200 off the original MSRP.

COMPUTERS ・ 16 HOURS AGO