Nas, Wu-Tang + Busta Rhymes Bring Classic NY Hip-Hop To H-Town

Fans of East Coast rap were treated to rap royalty on Saturday (Sept 24) as Busta Rhymes , The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas took over The Toyota Center during the Houston stop of the New York State of Mind Tour.

Busta was joined by his longtime partner-in-rhyme and dedicated hypeman Spliff Starr . The pair displayed a master class in the art of MC’ing – giving a non-stop, high energy performance that could rival a rapper half their age. During his set, Busta ran through a laundry list of hits, reminding us why, after 30 years in the game, he’s still a premier showman and highly respected amongst his peers.

New York’s iconic rap group, The Wu-Tang Clan gave fans all they wanted plus more. In addition to performing fan favorites like “C.R.E.A.M.,” “Triumph,” and “Ice Cream,” the Clan shared rapping duties, giving time for group members to shine on beloved solo cuts like “Cherchez LaGhost” and “You’re All I Need.”

That’s right – Method Man was in the building. At the start of the tour, Method wasn’t on the road with the Wu. Citing a hectic work schedule, he did appear onstage with the fellas during their stop in New York, but it wasn’t guaranteed that he’d be around for the other scheduled dates.

Well, Meth confirmed to the Houston audience that he would be on the rest of the tour: Because let’s be honest, what’s The Clan without Method Man.

A touching moment for the night was when YDB , the first-born son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard , took the stage to honor his father’s memory and contributions to The Wu-Tang Clan. Songs YDB performed included “I Like It Raw” and his dad’s verse from Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” Remix.

PHOTOS BY

Douglas James

@artbynato_

@renphoto_12