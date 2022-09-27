ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Hutchinson City Council to go over Public Works projects

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works is preparing to make major renovations to its underground infrastructure and the city council will be asked to take action on several related matters during Tuesday’s meeting. That includes sanitary sewer lift stations and a water line project. The city owns and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Land Bank Board to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Land Bank Board of Trustees will receive an update on New Beginnings projects on former Land Bank properties as part of their meeting on Tuesday. Also on the agenda for the board is a review of potential lots on the 2022 tax list for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Airport business plan still fueling up to take flight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pieter Miller with the Hutchinson Airport told Hutch Post they are just getting started with an airport business plan. "The reason we put this plan together and we've been trying to put it together here for several years, is to put on paper what it is we should be doing as far as economic development at the airport goes," Miller said. "We are about 65% self-sufficient out there. 65% of my budget comes from revenue sources on the airport. Leases, farming, fuel sales, things like that. In order to get that number higher, we need to figure out ways to increase the opportunity for revenue at the airport. Put another way, we need to build more hangars and get more airplanes out there. There's a process for that. We're trying to figure out the most beneficial and economically responsible way to do that."
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Yoder, KS
County
Reno County, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Reno County, KS
Government
Hutch Post

USD 373 puts out stakeholder survey

NEWTON — Newton USD 373 is asking patrons to fill out a survey to help them fulfill requirements for the ESSER III federal funding for schools. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 requires school districts to engage in consultation with groups of stakeholders within the district and community.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County sales tax hit new high in September

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County sales tax receipts were the highest ever recorded for the month of September, according to figures released from the Reno County Treasurer's Office. September numbers totaled $559,819, more than $102,000 ahead of the same month last year. The figure is even higher than September...
RENO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water District#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Reno County Commissioners#The County Commission
Hutch Post

Poitras seeking write-in nod in Reno Co. Dist. 5

HAVEN, Kan. — One of the people who lost in the August Republican primary in Reno County District 5, is launching a write-in campaign. Penelope Poitras from Haven, who was endorsed in the primary by the Service Employees International Union - SEIU http://www.seiukansas.com/index.html and Kansas AFL-CIO and the Wichita / Hutchinson Labor Federation https://ks.aflcio.org/wichitahutchinson-labor-federation-central-kansas-afl-cio, is trying to gain the new seat on the board for the southeastern part of the county.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch High flu shot clinic coming up Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic at Hutchinson High School on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to provide flu vaccines for USD 308 staff, their families, and students. The flu vaccine clinic will be held in the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Art Center auction is Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center will be hosting a consignment auction on Saturday, Oct. 1. Doors open at 9 a.m. with the auction at 11 a.m. The auction will feature 131 works of art including paintings, drawings and prints by local and regional artists, pueblo pottery, blown glass, Kansas ceramics and more.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

60th Anniversary banquet for Ducks Unlimited is Oct. 27

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 60th Anniversary Banquet for the Hutchinson chapter of Ducks Unlimited is coming up next month. "Ducks Unlimited is the world leader in wetlands conservation and restoration," said Tim Lackey with the local chapter. "Here locally, our Hutchinson chapter, we do an annual banquet. The funds raised in that annual banquet go toward not only national projects, but also local projects. Ducks Unlimited has done projects with McPherson Valley Wetlands, which is as close as Inman. Also, we've joined with Kansas Wildlife and Parks and done projects out at Quivira National Wetlands and also a major project that is still being completed in Great Bend at Cheyenne Bottoms."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hundreds gather in Salina to see Budwiser Clydesdales

To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Saturday is day two of Hutch Fall Fest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday continues the Hutch Fall Fest in connection with the Rod Run. 8:30 a.m. DCI Park, Judy’s Mile Fun Run. – Register for Judy’s Mile. 9:00 a.m. Brunch Served at Salt City Brewing. 9:00 a.m. Salt City Vintage Market | DCI Park. 10:00...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Man arrested after 68 dogs seized at Kansas home

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged animal cruelty and seized dozens of dogs. On September 23, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of several dogs located at 1076 West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs, according to the sheriff's office. The...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
PITTSBURG, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy