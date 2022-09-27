HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pieter Miller with the Hutchinson Airport told Hutch Post they are just getting started with an airport business plan. "The reason we put this plan together and we've been trying to put it together here for several years, is to put on paper what it is we should be doing as far as economic development at the airport goes," Miller said. "We are about 65% self-sufficient out there. 65% of my budget comes from revenue sources on the airport. Leases, farming, fuel sales, things like that. In order to get that number higher, we need to figure out ways to increase the opportunity for revenue at the airport. Put another way, we need to build more hangars and get more airplanes out there. There's a process for that. We're trying to figure out the most beneficial and economically responsible way to do that."

