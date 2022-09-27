Read full article on original website
Hirst: County should look at efficiency as they solve water situation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst said the Board of County Commissioners looked at the water and sewer situation near Yoder for a long time before deciding to raise rates. "We've known this since the tests have come up well over a year ago, that we've had...
Hutchinson City Council to go over Public Works projects
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works is preparing to make major renovations to its underground infrastructure and the city council will be asked to take action on several related matters during Tuesday’s meeting. That includes sanitary sewer lift stations and a water line project. The city owns and...
Land Bank Board to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Land Bank Board of Trustees will receive an update on New Beginnings projects on former Land Bank properties as part of their meeting on Tuesday. Also on the agenda for the board is a review of potential lots on the 2022 tax list for...
Hutchinson Airport business plan still fueling up to take flight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pieter Miller with the Hutchinson Airport told Hutch Post they are just getting started with an airport business plan. "The reason we put this plan together and we've been trying to put it together here for several years, is to put on paper what it is we should be doing as far as economic development at the airport goes," Miller said. "We are about 65% self-sufficient out there. 65% of my budget comes from revenue sources on the airport. Leases, farming, fuel sales, things like that. In order to get that number higher, we need to figure out ways to increase the opportunity for revenue at the airport. Put another way, we need to build more hangars and get more airplanes out there. There's a process for that. We're trying to figure out the most beneficial and economically responsible way to do that."
USD 373 puts out stakeholder survey
NEWTON — Newton USD 373 is asking patrons to fill out a survey to help them fulfill requirements for the ESSER III federal funding for schools. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 requires school districts to engage in consultation with groups of stakeholders within the district and community.
Reno County sales tax hit new high in September
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County sales tax receipts were the highest ever recorded for the month of September, according to figures released from the Reno County Treasurer's Office. September numbers totaled $559,819, more than $102,000 ahead of the same month last year. The figure is even higher than September...
Republicans to hold statewide bus tour with stops in McPherson, Newton and Hutch
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party will have stops in McPherson, Newton and Hutchinson as part of its statewide bus tour next month. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other...
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
Poitras seeking write-in nod in Reno Co. Dist. 5
HAVEN, Kan. — One of the people who lost in the August Republican primary in Reno County District 5, is launching a write-in campaign. Penelope Poitras from Haven, who was endorsed in the primary by the Service Employees International Union - SEIU http://www.seiukansas.com/index.html and Kansas AFL-CIO and the Wichita / Hutchinson Labor Federation https://ks.aflcio.org/wichitahutchinson-labor-federation-central-kansas-afl-cio, is trying to gain the new seat on the board for the southeastern part of the county.
Man dies in Reno County Correctional Facility Saturday, KBI to investigate
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. According to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen was booked on charges stemming from a local warrant on Friday. When jail staff came around to serve breakfast Saturday morning, they found Skeen...
Hutch High flu shot clinic coming up Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic at Hutchinson High School on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to provide flu vaccines for USD 308 staff, their families, and students. The flu vaccine clinic will be held in the...
Hutchinson Art Center auction is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center will be hosting a consignment auction on Saturday, Oct. 1. Doors open at 9 a.m. with the auction at 11 a.m. The auction will feature 131 works of art including paintings, drawings and prints by local and regional artists, pueblo pottery, blown glass, Kansas ceramics and more.
60th Anniversary banquet for Ducks Unlimited is Oct. 27
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 60th Anniversary Banquet for the Hutchinson chapter of Ducks Unlimited is coming up next month. "Ducks Unlimited is the world leader in wetlands conservation and restoration," said Tim Lackey with the local chapter. "Here locally, our Hutchinson chapter, we do an annual banquet. The funds raised in that annual banquet go toward not only national projects, but also local projects. Ducks Unlimited has done projects with McPherson Valley Wetlands, which is as close as Inman. Also, we've joined with Kansas Wildlife and Parks and done projects out at Quivira National Wetlands and also a major project that is still being completed in Great Bend at Cheyenne Bottoms."
Hundreds gather in Salina to see Budwiser Clydesdales
To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
Saturday is day two of Hutch Fall Fest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday continues the Hutch Fall Fest in connection with the Rod Run. 8:30 a.m. DCI Park, Judy’s Mile Fun Run. – Register for Judy’s Mile. 9:00 a.m. Brunch Served at Salt City Brewing. 9:00 a.m. Salt City Vintage Market | DCI Park. 10:00...
Sheriff: Man arrested after 68 dogs seized at Kansas home
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged animal cruelty and seized dozens of dogs. On September 23, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of several dogs located at 1076 West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs, according to the sheriff's office. The...
Great Bend woman sentenced to life for murder of NW Kan. man
LA CROSSE — A Great Bend woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the January murder of a La Crosse man, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today in a news release. Jennifer Stipe, 49, of Great Bend, was...
Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
Man with concealed carry firearm held Kan. suspect for police
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle accident with a disturbance at Murdock and West Street in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. At the scene, officers locate several citizens providing...
