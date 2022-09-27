Popular Denver bookstore and wine bar to close after holidays

After 10 years of readings, signings, story times, club meetings, leisurely conversations over wine – oh, and thousands and thousands of books – the BookBar will close after this holiday season, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported Tuesday.

Nicole Sullivan, owner of the independent bookstore and wine bar in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood, announced Monday the store will close Jan. 31, after its 10th holiday season.

She cited fatigue and rising costs as the two main reasons for the closure of the popular store on Tennyson Street at West 43rd Avenue, which opened in 2013.

“With nearly all costs of doing business on the rise, our expenses continue to outpace revenue," Sullivan said. "It’s just no longer sustainable for the long-term."

