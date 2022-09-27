ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Zanesville City Council annexes property along Maple Avenue for business expansion

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
 5 days ago
ZANESVILLE - Zanesville City Council annexed two pieces of property into the city during its regular meeting Monday night, but not without some controversy.

Several residents of Bradley Circled objected to the annexation into the city of a lot bordering Maple Avenue and the Jeff Drennen car dealership. Drennen had purchased the property to expand his dealership, and the annexation had gone through Falls Township before coming before council. William Buzza, who lives on Bradley Circle, said the property's covenants dictated that only single family housing could be built on the lots, and objected to the city planning to zone the lot in question as commercial. Community Development Director Matt Schley stated the city has to zone the lot commercial because the city's comprehensive plan dictates that Maple Avenue is a commercial corridor. The city is required to follow its comprehensive plan by state law. He also noted that the city does not enforce covenants.

Mark Howdyshell, of New Lexington, who owns four of the nine properties on the circle, said that the sale of the one property diminished the value of the remaining properties, and the entire group should be developed together. Council passed the annexation by a 5-2 vote, with council members Joey Osoborn and Steve Foreman dissenting. Another 2.33 acre property was annexed into the city by the same vote, although without comment from the public.

Several grant-related ordinances were passed as an emergency, which means they take effect sooner, to allow the city to meet the deadline for grant applications. First among them will be an application to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Urban Canopy Restoration Grant Program. The grant is a 50-50 matching fund, which will allow the city to plant between 50 and 75 trees in the Luck Avenue and Pine Street area of the city. The city hopes to get a grant of $7,500, bringing the total project to $15,000 with the city's match. If awarded, the tree planting would begin next year, depending on when the trees arrive.

The city will also apply for an Muskingum County Community Foundation grant to add informational signs that will work in conjunction with the city's walking tour, which was released in the spring. The signs will feature historic information and pictures where available, and include a QR code to link to the walking tour. The city will seek $10,000 for the project.

Council also gave approval to move forward with a new roof for the city's vehicle maintenance building, and for the purchase of limestone for the city's 2023 needs.

Rebecca Foust
5d ago

The city needs to fix lack of affordable decent housing. Too many people buying and using builder grade cheap renovating and flipping houses for prices nobody can afford. Landlords are putting good reliable renters out to jack rent to $1,150 plus utilites for an apartment knowing these senior tenants are on fixed incomes. You can't have a work force if there is no place affordable to live. My whole family left Zanesville for these reasons except me I can't afford to leave or live here either. I know too many people looking and can't find decent afforable housing. $1,800 rent is insane. Check out what landlords are wanting for rent! Insanity! I get prices have risen but no excuse for pure greed!

