Multiple Brevard high school football games rescheduled so far

NOTE: Cocoa Beach's Saturday game was cancelled

Scroll down to find current game schedule as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday

With the decision to cancel Friday classes in Brevard Public Schools, all Friday night high school football games are now off. The system will decide on Saturday activities when possible, so check back for updates.

UPDATED Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.

Six Brevard County high schools have now decided to reschedule football games that would have been played Friday.

Wednesday and Thursday events involving all local public schools won't be played due to school being closed those days, but schools are still planning to open Friday as of Wednesday afternoon.

Melbourne's football game at Harmony has been moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.

Friday's high school football game between Viera and Heritage was rescheduled for Oct. 21, which is Week 9. Both teams had the week open.

Astronaut at Palm Bay, a District 12-2S game, won't be played Friday. If school is cancelled that day, it will be moved to Oct. 17. Otherwise, it will be played Monday.

Cocoa Beach has moved its Friday game to Saturday at 5 p.m. for now. School officials will gauge field conditions before noon Saturday to make a final decision.

Melbourne Central Catholic's home game against Father Lopez of Daytona Beach will be rescheduled, likely for Monday or Tuesday. Another District 4-1S game, Halifax Academy at Holy Trinity, will be played Monday at 6 p.m.

Merritt Island Christian’s 8-man game against Mater Academy has moved to Monday as well.

Check back here for updates. See the current schedule for Week 6 games below.

Week 6 Brevard County high school football schedule

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Astronaut at Palm Bay, rescheduled for Monday or Oct. 17, TBD

Bayside at Satellite, postponed tentatively to Monday at 6

Merritt Island at Eau Gallie , postponed to Monday at 7

Palm Beach Christian at Cocoa Beach, canceled

Viera at Heritage, rescheduled for Oct. 21

Halifax Academy at Holy Trinity, rescheduled for Monday at 6

Melbourne at Harmony, rescheduled for Oct. 21

Father Lopez at MCC, rescheduled (TBD)

Space Coast at Titusville, rescheduled to Tuesday at 6:30

Mater Academy at Merritt Island Christian, rescheduled to Monday at 7

