ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Woman faces DWI charge in crash that critically injured passenger

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XiU1_0iCB7Y1w00

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County sheriff's deputies say a Marion woman's blood-alcohol content was at more than three times the legal limit when she caused a crash on Ind. 28 that severely injured a passenger.

Tehya Marie Fear, 20, was preliminarily charged with driving while intoxicated. She was being held Tuesday in the Delaware County jail under a $10,000 bond.

Investigators said Fear was driving eastbound in the 1300 block of West Ind. 28 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday when she struck the rear of another vehicle.

The other driver said his speed was 55 mph and believed Fear's vehicle was traveling at "at least 80 mph."

Fear and one of two passengers in her vehicle, a 23-year-old Marion woman, were injured in the crash and taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

According to an affidavit, the passenger suffered "multiple spine fractures" and was believed to be paralyzed. She also suffered injuries to her liver, spleen and a kidney.

Fear told a deputy she had ingested two mixed drinks at a Muncie tavern before the crash.

Blood tests measured Fear's blood-alcohol content at 0.258, the affidavit said. In Indiana, motorists with a BAC of 0.08 or higher are considered intoxicated.

The tests also allegedly showed the Marion woman had ingested marijuana.

Fear "did not ask the condition of (her passenger) and showed no concern for her condition," the deputy wrote.

The Marion woman was transferred Monday from the hospital to the county jail.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 5

Joe York
5d ago

Underage drinking at a monthly tavern is going to get a tavern shut down especially especially if the passenger has been paralyzed and seriously hurt.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Fox 59

4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, IN
Accidents
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Yorktown man arrested after hitting 2 trucks, building in crash, police say

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown driver was arrested after police say he slammed into two trucks and hit a building possibly while racing another vehicle earlier in September. According to a police report, John Aaron Laffoon, 51, crashed his 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor into two other trucks on W. Smith Street on the evening of September 9. One truck was hit as the driver was making a left turn, and the other was hit from behind.
YORKTOWN, IN
Fox 59

Woman in critical condition after hit by IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by an IndyGo bus late Friday night on Indy’s northeast side. Just before 11 p.m., at the intersection of 38th and Emerson Avenue, a woman was crossing 38th street when she was hit by an IndyGo bus.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Gannett#Traffic Accident#Fear
fortwaynesnbc.com

ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Grant County faces criminal charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) says a Fort Wayne man was arrested in Grant County Thursday morning after a pursuit with troopers. ISP says around 9:30 a.m., a trooper tried to stop a car driven by 20-year-old Kayson Jones after Jones was allegedly going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-69 near the 21 mile-marker. Police say Jones did not stop, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the trooper used a precision immobilization technique, known as a PIT maneuver.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested in thefts of grills from Fort Wayne business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month. The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
ANDERSON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTHR

Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop

INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
HARLAN, IN
WTHR

Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
GREENFIELD, IN
Sam H Arnold

The Unsolved Snapchat Murders

Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
THORNTOWN, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy