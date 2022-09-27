Teen intrigue in long-lasting birth control options rises after Roe v. Wade decision

Read full article on original website
Abortion ruling intensifies fight over state supreme courts in November election
ILLINOIS - Surrounded by states with abortion bans that took effect after Roe v. Wade fell, Illinois is one of the few places where the procedure remains legal in the Midwest. Abortion-rights supporters are worried that might not last. Their concern is shared in at least a half-dozen states, and this year it's not just about state legislatures. In Illinois, Democrats hold a supermajority, and the governor, a Democrat, is expected to win reelection.
Biden appears to look for deceased Indiana congresswoman in crowd: 'Where's Jackie?'
WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden forgot about the death of Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski while at an event Wednesday, repeatedly searching the crowd for her and calling her name while on stage. Biden made the grim mistake during an appearance at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
