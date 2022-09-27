Major Outlet Names Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner a Top-12 Rookie Following NFL Week 3

The cornerback is acclimating very well to life in the NFL.

CINCINNATI — Former UC great Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner more than held his own against the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend, and it earned him 12th place on PFF's Week 3 rookie rankings .

"Gardner did a good job frustrating one of the best receivers in the NFL," Mike Renner wrote. "He allowed only two catches on four targets for 51 yards with two pass breakups. Gardner has now surrendered only 92 yards through three games with three pass breakups."

Those are very good coverage numbers from the rookie. He led a unit that held Bengals wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, to 29 yards receiving. That is Chase's third lowest tally in his career, as Gardner erased a deep target to the wideout.

