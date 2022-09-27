ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfred, NY

Freeman earns Empire 8 football honor

By Andy Malnoske
 5 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Max Freeman continues to shine at the next level.

Freeman, a sophomore running back for Alfred University football, has been named the Empire 8 Conference Co-Offensive Player of The Week. The Corning High School graduate racked up a huge week for the Saxons in the their 31-23 win over Kalamazoo on homecoming.

According to the Empire 8, Freeman rushed for a game-high and career-high 274 yards on 33 carries (8.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Max scored on runs from the goal line in the first quarter and from a career-high 80 yards in the fourth. His rushing total is now the third-best in a single game for Alfred University football.

Freeman and the Saxons return to action next Saturday at Hartwick College. Kickoff is set for October 8 at 1 pm.

