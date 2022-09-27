Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
An Open Letter to Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire
I'd like to make some suggestions about respecting the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. We have a couple of problems that need to be dealt with over at Texas Tech before someone gets hurt, arrested, or fined a lot more than $50,000. With that in mind, here's what I'd tell Coach McGuire.
Barstool’s Dana Beers Recaps Magical Trip to Lubbock
"My name is Dana Beers and I'm looking for a college to root for, for the rest of my life." That opening line, and the Panhandlers singing "West Texas in My Eye," is an electric opening for this video and indicative of the trip Beers had to Lubbock. In the...
Former Longhorn Colt McCoy Lost a Bet With Kliff Kingsbury & the Result Is Glorious
Colt McCoy is in his second season in Arizona playing quarterback for head coach Kliff Kingsbury. McCoy has started a handful of games for the Cardinals after starter Kyler Murray was hurt last season, but he's primarily been the backup. If you don't know the alma maters of the three...
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday
Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
This App Can Save Texas Tech Students Some Serious Cash
As a student, especially with how expensive things are nowadays, it's so important to save money. Tuition is expensive, books are expensive, and housing is expensive, so saving some cash when going out to eat or doing other things around town is incredibly important. Fortunately, there are plenty of businesses...
Lubbock Reveals Their 10 Favorite Local Places to Take a Date
Dating is notoriously difficult. It's an attempt to both impress and size up the person you're getting to know. It's a complicated and nuanced social interaction that can go great, or terribly, terribly wrong. So, what makes for a good date? Personally, I really like Bustle's advice:. Do something where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
A Lubbock DJ’s First Experience Traveling to Colorado
I haven't been outside the state of Texas very much in my 25 years of living. I'm not much of a traveler. I like staying home and sleeping. Leave me to my own devices and I'm a happy little guy. I did, however, take a week-long trip to New York City a few years back, and that was wild.
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock
Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Lubbock Science Spectrum Is Bringing Back a Pop-ular Event
As we approach the Halloween holiday, we are all looking forward to the many spook-tacular events that the South Plains has to offer. For those parents looking for some good, clean fun for their little ghouls and goblins, make sure to mark your calendars for Bubblefest. Back by pop-ular demand,...
Lubbock’s The Brewery LBK Nominated Once Again for Best Brewpub in the US
Lubbock's The Brewery LBK in beautiful Downtown Lubbock (1204 Broadway St #104) has been nominated again for the best Brewpub in the country by USA Today's 10best.com. Last year, The Brewery LBK took 1st place. This is the third time Brewery LBK has been nominated. In other words, Brewery LBK is a total winner.
Seminole’s The 509 Drink Shop Is Opening a Lubbock Location Soon
Are you thirsty? Well, this new spot is going to quench that thirst. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink Shop and they're coming...
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Lubbock Restaurants According to Yelp
Yelp reviews can either make or break a business. Much of the time, people only report to Yelp when they've had a bad experience and don't typically go out of their way to give reviews when they have a good one. I always try to keep that in mind and take Yelp reviews with a grain of salt.
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock
Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location
Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
The Ultimate Last-Minute Study Hack for Lubbock Students
We are over a month into this semester, and I know some of you are starting to feel the burnout already. This usually leads to a decrease in interest and your overall success in classes. It happens to everyone, and it can be tough to avoid. Sleeping in starts to...
It’s Finally Fall! Check Out 16 Great Places to Grab a Bowl of Soup in Lubbock
It was an incredibly hot summer in Lubbock and soup was probably the last thing on your mind. Lucky for us, it's fall now and things are going to start cooling off. Sweater weather is coming, folks, and that means soup and chili are going to start sounding pretty amazing.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0