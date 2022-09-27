Our precious mother, Patsy Ruth Coose, 88, of Almyra passed away Friday, Sept. 23, at 12:30 a.m. surrounded by her family who loved and adored her. Patsy was born July 1, 1934, in Stuttgart to Tom and Opal Moore and was a 1952 graduate of Stuttgart High School. Following her Sept. 3, 1954, marriage to Delbert Coose, she was fortunate enough to stay home and raise their children. After their children left home, she took a part-time position as a postal clerk for the Almyra Post Office and later became postmaster for the United State Postal Service in Gillett, Arkansas, a community she loved to serve.

