Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Harvest Church to host Great Pumpkin Patch Oct. 8
Stuttgart Harvest Church will host its Great Pumpkin Patch event on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Church member Cole Sherman said there will be many activities for families to enjoy. “We will have a hay mountain, and we will have games,” Sherman said. “In addition to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Cultural Elements’ exhibition blends two cultures together
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new, pop-up exhibition at the ARTSpace on Main’s Loft Gallery emphasizes components that contribute to and blend African American culture in the United States. The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., will host “Cultural Elements” by Arts & Science Center for Southeast...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Patsy Ruth Coose of Almyra
Our precious mother, Patsy Ruth Coose, 88, of Almyra passed away Friday, Sept. 23, at 12:30 a.m. surrounded by her family who loved and adored her. Patsy was born July 1, 1934, in Stuttgart to Tom and Opal Moore and was a 1952 graduate of Stuttgart High School. Following her Sept. 3, 1954, marriage to Delbert Coose, she was fortunate enough to stay home and raise their children. After their children left home, she took a part-time position as a postal clerk for the Almyra Post Office and later became postmaster for the United State Postal Service in Gillett, Arkansas, a community she loved to serve.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: David Thurston Prislovsky of Stuttgart
David Thurston Prislovsky, 67, of Stuttgart passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his home. David was born Feb. 28, 1955, in Stuttgart to Louis and Trudy Prislovsky who preceded him in death. David was a 1973 graduate of Stuttgart High School where he was very involved in Future Farmers of America. Following graduation, he joined his father in the family farming business until they sold it, and then he started driving a truck.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Cooperative Extension Service to offer two-day remote produce safety training
LITTLE ROCK — For commercial produce growers, keeping farms free of microbial contamination and reducing foodborne illness outbreaks is critical. To support these efforts, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will offer a two-day, remote produce safety training workshop for vegetable and fruit growers. The training will provide important information on best practices, regulatory requirements, and risk management.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Questions sought for candidate forum on Oct. 20 in Stuttgart
Candidates running for different seats in our local and regional government in the 2022 General Election have been invited to participate in a forum set for Thursday, Oct. 20. The candidate forum will take place at the Riceland Auditorium of the Grand Prairie Center on the campus of PCCUA-Stuttgart at 2709 Hwy 165 South and will be the first local forum to host a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Comments / 0