Manhattan spoils Emporia football homecoming
It was all Manhattan as one of the top teams in the state came into Emporia and spoiled homecoming, coming away with a 58-7 victory on Friday night. The Indians made an immediate statement that would set the tone for the night, forcing a three-and-out on Emporia’s first possession and returning the ensuing punt 72-yards for a touchdown.
Week 5 area football preview
Week five of the football season gets underway tonight, and it might be an evening of intrigue. One victory is already on the books. Hartford will look for its first win, the Chase County Bulldogs will try to redeem themselves after last week’s loss and there could be a potential slugfest in Madison.
Week 5 area school football roundup
Fewer teams were playing this week due to Northern Heights High School forfeiting its game with Olpe High School earlier this week. Chase County High School and Lebo High School won big last night, dominating their opponents. Neither game went beyond the first half.
Emporia State set to take on Washburn in Turnpike Tussle
Emporia State is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 14-13 loss against No. 14 Pittsburg State when it heads up the Turnpike to take on Washburn Saturday afternoon. Emporia State enters the contest at 2-2, while Washburn is 3-1 and leads the MIAA in scoring and total offense. But even with that, the Hornets are going to play their game.
Diego Reyes, Alex Mosiman leading impressive Emporia boys soccer team
It’s been quite a year so far for the Emporia boys soccer team. The Spartans are 8-2 this season and have a number of talented players. But that talent wouldn’t be nearly what it is without leaders, and the team has two captains this season in senior goalkeeper Diego Reyes and junior defender Alex Mosiman.
Bryson Turner leads Madison in area football game of the week
MADISON — With Madison quarterback Hayden Helm still out due to a dislocated elbow, the Bulldogs put Cade Hurlburt in the backfield last week with Bryson Turner receiving a fair amount of Wildcat snaps. Last night it was all Turner. The speedy running back kept Madison in the contest...
Girls golf wins Shawnee Heights Invite, cross country runs at Winfield
The Emporia girls golf team won the Shawnee Heights Invite on Thursday with a team score of 357. The Lady Spartans had the top three individual finishers and four of the top five.
Alumni flock to town for Homecoming weekend
It was a full weekend in Madison that started off Friday, Sept. 16th with a packed stadium for the Homecoming game against Lebo. Unfortunately for Bulldog Nation the game didn’t end in Madison’s favor, but the conversations and alumni being reunited was definitely a victory for many. Saturday...
EHS Homecoming Royalty crowned
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. They were crowned during Friday's game against Manhattan. Before the game began, a parade was held down Commercial Street. Other candidates were: Alison Brown, Angel Aldrete, Arianna Hamilton, Fred Jackson, Rebecca Snyder, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares...
Gould Coates Garcia
Gould Coates Garcia passed into eternity at the age of 89 on September 28, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home, Emporia, Kansas. Gould was born in Daytona Beach, FL, on November 2, 1932, the youngest of Raymond and Ruth Garcia’s four children. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in 1954, a Phi Beta Kappa graduate with a double major in chemistry and history.
Thomas Allen Eddy
Thomas Allen Eddy of Emporia, KS was born to Margaret Womer Eddy and Luther Merton Eddy in Parsons, KS. He was devoted to his wife of 58 years, Ginnie Anne Ryan Eddy and his two daughters, Laura Marie Eddy and Blythe Anne Eddy Dody (Aron), and greatly treasured his grandchildren, Destiny, Cahaya, and Landon Dody. Tom was loved and admired by his siblings: William B. Eddy (Linda) of Kansas City, MO; Marcia Price (Palmer) of Salina, KS; Cheryl Figgs (Dennis Domer) of Baldwin City, KS and Phoenix, AZ; and Edward Mitchell Eddy (Deborah Ann O’Brien) of Chapel Hill, NC.
Rosalee Ann Lovell
Rosalee Ann Lovell, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Newman Regional Health on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the age of 72. Rosalee Ann Nicholas was born at Eureka, Kansas on April 3, 1950, the daughter of Edward Myron and Iliff Beatrice (Burkey) Nicholas. Rosalee married Rex Alan Stewart January 26, 1969 whom she later divorced. On June 15, 1984 Rosalee married Jack Eugene Lovell in Eureka, Kansas, he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah (Mark) Alquist of Roeland Park, Kansas, and Lori Stewart of Thornton, Colorado; step-children, Scott Mathew (Kim) Lovell, and Cristine Dawn Lovell, both of Olathe, Kansas; brothers, Melvin D. (Bobbie) Nicholas of El Dorado, Kansas, and David (Carol) Nicholas of Altamont, Kansas; sister, Iris (Craig) Neuenswander of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren, Adilyn and Braelyn; step-grandchildren, Skyler, Max, and Sydney, as well as step-great-grandchildren, Peyton, Julian, Brooklyn, and Wyatt.
Emporia man arrested for DUI after Saturday night wreck near Olpe
An Emporia man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a Saturday night car wreck near Olpe. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Devin Burris was northbound in the 600 block of Highway 99 when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Azera, went into a ditch and overturned.
Emporia man injured in Wichita collision
An Emporia driver was taken to a hospital Thursday evening after a car-pickup collision in north Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Thomas Webb, 39, was driving west on K-96 around 5:15 p.m. when he somehow crashed into the center guardrail. That sent his car across the four-lane highway and into the pickup, which was pulling a trailer.
Five feet added, but airport manager wants more
It’s not exactly a case of “give him an inch and he’ll take a mile.” But if you give Ken Adams five feet, he might ask for 500. “We’re now past the milestone of a 5,000-foot runway, at 5,004,” the Emporia Municipal Airport Manager said.
What is happening with the construction at William Allen White Elementary?
Construction on William Allen White Elementary was recently moved back, in response to an update from July on the progress of other construction projects. The beginning phase of the construction is now set to start in February of 2023. “At the July 13, 2022 Board of Education Meeting, information was...
Fab Finds on 99 a success in Madison
It was a busy weekend in Madison during the statewide Fab Finds on 99 event that comes through town every September. Friday morning, 17 vendors lined the highway in the high school parking lot selling their wares. Even the cooler temperatures and off and on-again sprinkles wouldn’t keep the vendors or the shoppers away. Most vendors reported great sales and stayed until 5 p.m.
IMG-7685.JPEG
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen.…
