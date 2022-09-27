Rosalee Ann Lovell, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Newman Regional Health on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the age of 72. Rosalee Ann Nicholas was born at Eureka, Kansas on April 3, 1950, the daughter of Edward Myron and Iliff Beatrice (Burkey) Nicholas. Rosalee married Rex Alan Stewart January 26, 1969 whom she later divorced. On June 15, 1984 Rosalee married Jack Eugene Lovell in Eureka, Kansas, he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah (Mark) Alquist of Roeland Park, Kansas, and Lori Stewart of Thornton, Colorado; step-children, Scott Mathew (Kim) Lovell, and Cristine Dawn Lovell, both of Olathe, Kansas; brothers, Melvin D. (Bobbie) Nicholas of El Dorado, Kansas, and David (Carol) Nicholas of Altamont, Kansas; sister, Iris (Craig) Neuenswander of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren, Adilyn and Braelyn; step-grandchildren, Skyler, Max, and Sydney, as well as step-great-grandchildren, Peyton, Julian, Brooklyn, and Wyatt.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO