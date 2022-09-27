Read full article on original website
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street
TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
Milford girl reads 1,000 books before kindergarten
MILFORD — To say Emma Richards loves reading would be an understatement. The 5-year-old, with her mother Amy Norback, by her side, has proven quite the bookworm, reading 1,000 books just as she enters kindergarten this year as part of The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge sponsored through Milford Library.
A Stamford city panel voted 'no' on selling the defunct Glenbrook Community Center. Now what happens?
STAMFORD — A Board of Representatives panel has again voted against a proposal to sell the vacant Glenbrook Community Center so it can be turned into affordable housing — but the full board will have the final say Monday. City boards, members of Mayor Caroline Simmons’ administration and...
Town launching "Trumbull's Got Talent"
TRUMBULL — The library is looking to shine a light on the town's most gifted residents as it debuts "Trumbull's Got Talent" this year. The library will host a townwide talent show at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, spotlighting the best that Trumbull has to offer. To fill out the roster, library staff are seeking aspiring artists who would be willing to participate. Talents can include, but aren't limited to, singing, dancing, instrumental music, skits, magic, comedy, martial arts and juggling.
New yoga studio opens in Milford's Walnut Beach area
MILFORD — Vernatha Montoute has spent five years helping people with her holistic health and wellness services and products, mainly through her home or traveling to her clients. This summer, that all changed. Montoute now has a place where her business can call home. "This is the first time...
Milford Library's new assistant director is a familiar face
MILFORD — Librarian was not among Suzanne Harrison-Thomas' job dreams when she first joined Milford Library as a page during her college days. But the library grew on her, she says, and 24 years later, Harrison-Thomas was recently named the operation’s assistant director. “I’m excited but also heartbroken,”...
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
Torrington's Prime Time House picks holiday popup site
LITCHFIELD — Prime Finds, a holiday popup shop offering a wide variety of gifts, is opening this year at Pilgrim Hall at Lourdes of Litchfield. Prime Time House benefits from the annual popup, which features donated items ranging from used furniture, home and holiday goods. All proceeds are used to support mental health programs for Prime Time House's adults with disabilities. The venue will be open from Nov. 19 through Dec. 30.
Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications’ Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
Norwalk developers to preserve historic former Lillian August building
NORWALK — As new medical offices are set to move into a renovated building more than 80 years old that previously housed the Lillian August store, developers are looking to preserve the historic aspects of the structure's architecture. Owners of the property at 32 Knight St., known as 32...
The new owner of JK’s restaurant is no stranger to Danbury or to restaurants. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The new owner of the downtown eatery JK’s that was run by the Koukos family for 98 years is no stranger to restaurants or to Danbury. Veteran restaurateur Nilton Coelho, whose eateries include Banana Brazil on Main Street, has taken over JK’s Original Texas Hot Wieners on South Street.
Thousands of apartments could be built near Stamford’s train station. Here's why.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Stamford Zoning Board this past week unanimously approved the final section of a comprehensive rezoning project that covers Mill River Park and much of the area surrounding the Stamford Transportation Center. Two previous sections of the transportation center...
5 reggaeton and Latin-inspired musicians coming to CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods and Stamford's Palace Theater are getting ready to fill the room with the sounds of Latin music for the months of October and November. From reggaeton duo Jowell y Randy to salsa icons Victor Manuelle and...
Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton
SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. — is launching a new retail sports betting location at its Shelton restaurant. The site will offer the PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform from Rush Street Interactive, which is...
These roads will be closed for SoNo Half Marathon
NORWALK — The eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K returns on Sunday. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Park and, after a 13.1-mile journey across South Norwalk and Rowayton to Calf Pasture Beach, ends at Veterans Park. The event also includes a 5K race and a Kids Fun Run.
Should Stamford schools give more to disadvantaged students? Republicans, Democrats on board differ.
STAMFORD — The biggest debate during a recent Stamford Board of Education meeting was about one word: equitable. That word appears three times in a new one-page policy titled "comparability of services" that was before the board. It passed by a vote of 5-3, with member Dan Dauplaise not voting as he was absent.
Greenwich's anti-panhandling signs off I-95 'for the moment seem to be working,' selectperson says
GREENWICH — New signs that say "Panhandling is Unsafe" appear to have put a stop to the practice at Exit 5 off Interstate 95 in Greenwich for now, but the town said it will continue to monitor the situation. “This is going to be a constant conversation,” First Selectman...
Bridgeport may cut police, other union health costs
BRIDGEPORT — The city has been grappling with recruiting and keeping police officers, an issue the force's union and Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia have for months argued is at least in part the result of high health care premiums. And although both sides are mum on the slow-going police...
Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice
BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed
NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
