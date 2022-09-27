ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street

TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Milford girl reads 1,000 books before kindergarten

MILFORD — To say Emma Richards loves reading would be an understatement. The 5-year-old, with her mother Amy Norback, by her side, has proven quite the bookworm, reading 1,000 books just as she enters kindergarten this year as part of The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge sponsored through Milford Library.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Town launching "Trumbull's Got Talent"

TRUMBULL — The library is looking to shine a light on the town's most gifted residents as it debuts "Trumbull's Got Talent" this year. The library will host a townwide talent show at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, spotlighting the best that Trumbull has to offer. To fill out the roster, library staff are seeking aspiring artists who would be willing to participate. Talents can include, but aren't limited to, singing, dancing, instrumental music, skits, magic, comedy, martial arts and juggling.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

New yoga studio opens in Milford's Walnut Beach area

MILFORD — Vernatha Montoute has spent five years helping people with her holistic health and wellness services and products, mainly through her home or traveling to her clients. This summer, that all changed. Montoute now has a place where her business can call home. "This is the first time...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Milford Library's new assistant director is a familiar face

MILFORD — Librarian was not among Suzanne Harrison-Thomas' job dreams when she first joined Milford Library as a page during her college days. But the library grew on her, she says, and 24 years later, Harrison-Thomas was recently named the operation’s assistant director. “I’m excited but also heartbroken,”...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington's Prime Time House picks holiday popup site

LITCHFIELD — Prime Finds, a holiday popup shop offering a wide variety of gifts, is opening this year at Pilgrim Hall at Lourdes of Litchfield. Prime Time House benefits from the annual popup, which features donated items ranging from used furniture, home and holiday goods. All proceeds are used to support mental health programs for Prime Time House's adults with disabilities. The venue will be open from Nov. 19 through Dec. 30.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications’ Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk developers to preserve historic former Lillian August building

NORWALK — As new medical offices are set to move into a renovated building more than 80 years old that previously housed the Lillian August store, developers are looking to preserve the historic aspects of the structure's architecture. Owners of the property at 32 Knight St., known as 32...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

5 reggaeton and Latin-inspired musicians coming to CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods and Stamford's Palace Theater are getting ready to fill the room with the sounds of Latin music for the months of October and November. From reggaeton duo Jowell y Randy to salsa icons Victor Manuelle and...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton

SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. — is launching a new retail sports betting location at its Shelton restaurant. The site will offer the PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform from Rush Street Interactive, which is...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

These roads will be closed for SoNo Half Marathon

NORWALK — The eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K returns on Sunday. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Park and, after a 13.1-mile journey across South Norwalk and Rowayton to Calf Pasture Beach, ends at Veterans Park. The event also includes a 5K race and a Kids Fun Run.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport may cut police, other union health costs

BRIDGEPORT — The city has been grappling with recruiting and keeping police officers, an issue the force's union and Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia have for months argued is at least in part the result of high health care premiums. And although both sides are mum on the slow-going police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice

BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed

NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
NORWALK, CT

