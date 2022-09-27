TRUMBULL — The library is looking to shine a light on the town's most gifted residents as it debuts "Trumbull's Got Talent" this year. The library will host a townwide talent show at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, spotlighting the best that Trumbull has to offer. To fill out the roster, library staff are seeking aspiring artists who would be willing to participate. Talents can include, but aren't limited to, singing, dancing, instrumental music, skits, magic, comedy, martial arts and juggling.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO