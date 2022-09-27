Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia's technical schools bouncing back from COVID
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After an overall drop in participation during the worst of COVID, career and technical education programs are showing signs of bouncing back this year. “We currently have probably 100 more students in the building than we had during the last couple COVID years. I...
WVNews
Lewis County community, schools plan Homecoming Block Party
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time, the Lewis County community and the Lewis County School system are coming together for a Community Block Party following the Lewis County High School Homecoming parade on Thursday, October 6. The block party will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. at the Robert L. Bland Middle School Athletic Field. The parade begins at 6 p.m. in Weston.
WVNews
Fall fun awaits in North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Folks looking for some fall fun have plenty of options in North Central West Virginia and beyond. In Clarksburg, several events will be held during October to celebrate fall and Halloween.
WVNews
Education rule-making amendment to appear on West Virginia ballot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amendment 2 is getting all the attention these days, but voters in West Virginia have three other constitutional amendments to consider on the November ballot, including one that would give lawmakers sign-off on education regulations. Voters will head to the polls Nov. 8 and approve or...
WVNews
Businesses in North Central West Virginia preparing for the holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Although October has just begun, consumers might have noticed that Christmas items have hit the shelves at some retailers. This is just part of the early preparations that businesses are doing ahead of the holiday season.
WVNews
West Virginia officials engage in war of words over Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Some of West Virginia’s top officials are in the midst of a war of words over Amendment 2. Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy have been hosting a series of “community conversation” events at locations around the state in order to convince voters to reject the proposed constitutional amendment in the upcoming general election.
WVNews
Birth announcements
TILLEY — A son, Huxley Jace Tilley, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Sept. 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Summer Tilley (Cline) and Joe Tilley of West Union. ORSBURN — A son, Creed Arthur Orsburn, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Sept. 25, 2022, at United...
WVNews
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
WVNews
‘Civic Empathy Through History’ Exhibit Opens At Library
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — As the old saying goes, to know how someone really feels, walk a mile in their shoes. The new “Civic Empathy Through History” exhibit at the Ohio County Public Library might not have any shoes, but it does have artifacts from a very dark past: shackles, a ball and chain, a branding iron and an owner badge, all used on slaves in the 1800s.
WVNews
Harrison joins MVB Mortgage/Intercoastal Mortgage lending team
MORGANTOWN — MVB Mortgage/Intercoastal Mortgage recently welcomed Mark Harrison II to the lending team. As a loan officer, Harrison provides an experience that exceeds expectations by challenging himself daily to enhance his client’s knowledge and understanding of the mortgage process.
WVNews
Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing.
WVNews
WVU Football Kaden Prather Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians everywhere were hoping that when the Mountaine…
WVNews
West Fork Conservation District holds annual award banquet
West Fork Conservation District’s annual award banquet was held on Sept. 15 at the Doddridge County Park at West Union. Attending were numerous board members and NRCS staff; guests, including Doddridge County Commissioners Clinton Means and Shawn Glaspell, and Weston Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards; and award recipients and their families. A meal was prepared and served by the Oxford Grange. Receiving awards at the event were: 2022 Conservation Farm — Roger “Butch” & Terri Wilmoth, Harrison County; 2022 Grassland Farm — Dr. Robert Stenger, DVM and father, John Stenger, Harrison County; Century Farm — Tim and Dawn Butler, Gilmer County; and Sesquicentennial Farm — Virgil and Darlene Meadows, Gilmer County. Everyone was given a Mason bee house and pollinator seeds in the hope of saving the bees. The district thanks all those who attended the event.
WVNews
Poor grades for WVU in Big 12 loss at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead and didn’t look back from there in defeating West Virginia 38-20 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night. WVU (2-3) gets a little break in its schedule now, as its next game will be Thursday, Oct. 13 against Baylor (3-2) at Mountaineer Field.
WVNews
Fairmont State, Glenville State post Week 5 wins
ATHENS, W.Va. — Fairmont State held on late to knock off unbeaten Concord, 10-9, on Saturday in Athens. The Mountain Lions scored with 38 seconds remaining on a 32-yard pass from Jack Mangel to Solomon Butler to make the score 10-9.
WVNews
Texas vs. West Virginia | Highlights | CFB ON FOX
Check out the full highlights for the Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas QB Hudson Card threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 38-20 win. #CFBonFOX #CFB #texaslonghorns. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
WVNews
West Virginia's win streak hits wall at Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians everywhere were hoping that when the Mountaineers boarded their flight to Austin, Texas, it would be the team that roughed up Virginia Tech but instead it was the team that had lost its first two games of the season. The result was...
WVNews
Judge rules against Abrams group in voting rights lawsuit
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday found that Georgia election practices challenged by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams do not violate the constitutional rights of voters, ruling in favor of the state on all remaining issues in a lawsuit filed nearly four years ago. “Although...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN, Texas -- Photos from West Virginia's decisive 38-20 loss to Texas. The Mountaineers are now 0-2 in the Big 12 and face a long road to get back to respectability. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Ashley Firman to Robert L. Talkington, parcel in Sardis District, $10,000.
