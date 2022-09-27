Jerry Farley will be background player, incoming interim Marshall Meek assures Washburn faculty

He's still four days away, but incoming interim Washburn University president Marshall Meek is hitting the ground running as he prepares to take over for the retiring Jerry Farley.

Speaking to the Washburn University Faculty Senate on Monday afternoon, Meek — who will temporarily step away from his current role as president of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation — briefly answered questions submitted in advance by members of the faculty, many having to do with Farley's continued presence as president emeritus. Farley will officially retire on Friday after 25 years as university president , the longest stretch in Washburn history.

One of the common questions Meek has received in the past few weeks is exactly what he can do as an interim. Meek said he understands that the Washburn Regents, in selecting him for the interim position , were seeking someone to maintain stability during the transition period.

"I've talked about doing a lot of listening, and then trying to organize things into three different categories," Meek said. "One of them is to listen, and be ready to report to the new president what's going on. Another category is to listen, and be ready to recommend, and a third one is to listen and act."

Meek's job, then, will be to determine where campus issues fall in each category, he said.

Meek, a Manhattan native whose previous work has mainly been in fundraising and philanthropy leadership, has previously said he won't seek to become Washburn's next permanent president.

Jerry Farley will be in purely background role, Meek says

Since he was hired as foundation president in 2017 , Meek has frequently worked alongside Farley, but never under him, since the foundation and university exist as separate entities.

While the two have enjoyed a great working relationship, Meek admitted that he and Farley have not always seen eye-to-eye on certain issues, and that university items have often gone Farley's way, while foundation items have been decided by Meek.

"We work well together in that way," Meek said. "But he has been crystal clear that he will end all decision-making on Friday when he leaves Washburn, and I think the board (of Regents) has been crystal clear that when his term as president is over, I will be doing the decision-making."

Meek compared the situation to 2017, when he succeeded JuliAnn Mazachek as president of the foundation. Mazachek had transformed the foundation into a fundraising juggernaut in her 15 years at the organization, but she left to take a new office, just a few hundred yards away on campus, as the vice president for academic affairs.

Mazachek left the university earlier this year to become the new president at Midwestern State University in Texas , but during her tenure, Meek said he appreciated having "a great partner" in someone who previously had his job.

Meek said he appreciates that Farley will stick around as president emeritus. Farley will continue to be paid by Washburn for two years as part of a $760,000 retirement agreement brokered between Farley and the Regents . Farley has told Meek that he will not weigh in on decisions, unless specifically asked to do so by Meek.

Washburn foundation is gearing up to launch a comprehensive fundraising campaign

Meek, who will return to his full-time foundation position after the hire of a new permanent university president, will retain oversight over the foundation and still make most of its big-picture decisions, although executive director of administration Gina Stewart will step up to make most of the organization's day-to-day operational decisions.

The foundation's fundraising projections remain ahead of track , and he said this year is shaping up to be a great year for donations . Following Farley's retirement announcement , Meek said there was a lot of deep appreciation among alumni for his 25 years of his service, but also broad acceptance that "everybody has to retire at some point."

"Our donors tend to take a much longer view of Washburn as a whole than any one specific transition period," he said. "When we talk to them about Washburn, they're talking about when they were here 20 or 40 or even 60 years ago, and the difference Washburn made in their life."

As far as Farley's role in the presence, Meek said the foundation is lucky to be able to leverage the many, many connections to alumni and donors he and his wife, Susan, have cultivated over the years, especially as the foundation aims to launch a new comprehensive fundraising campaign in the next few years.

None of that, however, should detract from a new president's ability to create his or her own relationships with alumni and donors, Meek said. The foundation itself had anticipated Farley's eventual retirement, and it is now working on a 100-day plan to assist the new president in making connections, including a list of five people to call on the first day in office.

Washburn, unlike Emporia State, is in good financial straits

More broadly, Meek said he and other central administrators are keenly aware of some of the university's more immediate issues, including how Washburn might be able to integrate into Kansas Board of Regent's general education systemwide framework . Washburn, a municipal university, is governed primarily by the Washburn Regents but falls under the jurisdiction of the Kansas Regents.

Acknowledging the workforce restructuring at Emporia State University, Meek said he understood how unsettling the situation is, even to faculty at other universities.

The Kansas Board of Regents, under a systemwide policy extended earlier this year, allowed Emporia State President Ken Hush to suspend tenure and reorganize or begin eliminating certain programs as part of what Hush has called a critical need to stop the university from falling into financial crisis.

Immediately after receiving the state board's approval, Emporia State administrators began giving faculty one year's notice that they were being laid off, and The Emporia State Bulletin student newspaper has tracked more than 30 faculty dismissed by the move.

"We don't have any plans to do something similar at Washburn," Meek reassured the faculty senate. "Washburn is in a different position right now, and we have historically managed our financial operations very conservatively. "

Enrollment will continue to be a top priority, and while he shared no new ideas or plans to take as interim, Meek said he and other administrators need to continue to study the topic and be ready to advise the new president when they take office.

Mainly, the key thing faculty and other Washburn stakeholders can do right now is take a deep breath and rely on Washburn's reputation and status as a 158-year-old institution in Topeka.

He echoed some of Farley's comments — that Washburn's success as a teaching institution is on the backs of faculty and staff — and that Washburn would be lucky to find someone to stick around and support that mission for 25 years like Farley has.

"There are a lot of things that make Washburn a great place, but above all, it's the work that you do as faculty in the classroom," Meek said. "That's where the magic happens, in the interactions with our students. That's where their life trajectories and family trees change, and that's a constant. It's not going to change, regardless of what's happening in leadership transition."

