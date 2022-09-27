Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Shawnee Tribe pushing for more input, direction at Shawnee Indian Mission site
FAIRWAY, Kan. — Members of the Shawnee Tribe gathered Friday at the Shawnee Indian Mission at 3403 W. 53rd Street, asking the state of Kansas to allow the tribe to have more input and direction at thenational historic landmark. Shawnee Tribe Chief Ben Barnes welcomed a group of more...
KMBC.com
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a couple in Olathe, Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — Ten months after a Tonganoxie, Kansas, couple wasgunned down after leaving an area restaurant, prosecutors have announced the arrests of three people reportedly involved in the case. The shooting happened in the early hours of Nov. 20, 2021. The victims, 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose...
KMBC.com
'High risk vehicle stop' in Johnson County results in arrest of three armed kidnapping suspects, rescue of 3-year-old
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A quick-thinking Eudora, Kansas police officer, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, rescued a child after a reported armed kidnapping during a "high-risk" vehicle stop. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Eudora police officer spotted a vehicle associated...
KMBC.com
Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol Report for Sept. 30, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are at the midway point of the high school football season and teams that need to make a run are running out of time. Our game of the week featured a matchup of the heavyweights in Class 6A – Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe North.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
More students walking to, from school due to lack of bus drivers in Raytown
RAYTOWN, Mo. — The school bus driver shortage is changing the way the Raytown School District picks up and drops off students. Now, parents have more responsibility for getting their children to and from school. The school district expanded the "parent responsibility zone." That change makes for fewer bus...
KMBC.com
Man, dog die in mobile home fire Friday in rural Johnson County, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old man died in a mobile home fire in rural Johnson County, Missouri, Friday afternoon. Authorities said the fire in the 900 block of Northwest 445 Road was reported at 1:03 p.m. Neighbors told firefighters that Richard Coffman, 65, had gone back into the...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate homicide Saturday on Gladstone Boulevard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Just before 8:30p.m., police said that officers were called to the area on a report of a stabbing. Authorities said arriving officers found one person suffering from apparent trauma. The victim died at the scene.
KMBC.com
Murder suspect, officer injured in downtown Topeka shootout
TOPEKA, Kan. — A man suspected of murder and a police officer were injured during a mid-morning shootout Thursday in downtown Topeka after the suspect led officers on a chase through Kansas' capital city, firing at them as he drove. Topeka police had sought the suspect over the Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Raytown police ask for help finding teen last seen on Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown are asking for help in finding a 14-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday. Authorities said Johnae Jones was reported missing when she did not return home from school. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone...
KMBC.com
Blue Springs mom sues Facebook, Instagram, Meta for claims of 'addictive' platforms
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs mother has filed a federal lawsuit claiming Instagram and Facebook have "exploited children around the world to drive profits," citing "addictive" use of social media by minors. The 98-page lawsuit filed in federal court in Missouri's Western District joins at least 28...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Price Choppers collecting donations to support victims of Hurricane Ian
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Price Chopper has partnered with the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City to help victims of Hurricane Ian. The grocery chain said donations will be accepted at the registers in all Price Chopper stores across the Kansas City metro to support those affected by the hurricane.
KMBC.com
Suspicious death investigation underway after fire in Jackson County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead after a fire Saturday in the 2000 block of North Blue Mills Road. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said in a tweet that the victim was found dead inside a home after fire crews put out the fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Fortune magazine ranks Olathe one of country's best in meeting needs of multigenerational families
OLATHE, Kan. — A new survey shows Olathe is one of the best cities in the country for people who live close to family members, according toFortune magazine. "It's great to be recognized by Fortune," said Cody Kennedy, marketing manager for the city of Olathe. "This is definitely up...
KMBC.com
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — First responders in Independence saved a boy from drowning in at a pond Thursday morning. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
KMBC.com
Two men shot, killed in two separate incidents in KCMO Thursday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives in Kansas City, Missouri, are working to investigate two separate homicides that happened that the same time Thursday night. An official with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said officers were first dispatched to the 4600 block of East 46th Street to investigate a disturbance just after 10:30 p.m. As they were heading to the address, that call was upgraded to a shooting.
KMBC.com
Independence police investigate death of 24-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence said they are investigating a suspicious death. Authorities said officers were called about 6:30 a.m. Thursday to East Truman Road and South Franklin Drive and found a man dead under the Truman Road railroad bridge. Police identified the man as Tyler Hatfield,...
KMBC.com
Child hospitalized after car catches fire at 'tiny' food pantry in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department said a child was hospitalized after suffering burns in a car fire Thursday afternoon. Authorities confirm that the child was in stable condition. Overland Park fire says just after 1 p.m., crews from the department were called to a car...
KMBC.com
KCPD investigating homicide after man found with gunshot wounds inside an area apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a suspect after a fatal Friday morning shooting. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Benton Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. Friday to investigate reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Antwon Jones, 30,...
KMBC.com
Sheriff's office says suspect who shot an Excelsior Springs officer has died, suspect identified
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the man suspected of shooting at two Excelsior Springs police officers Saturday night has died from his injuries. Investigators said the Excelsior Springs officers spotted a suspect they knew to have a warrant for assault on a law enforcement...
KMBC.com
County commissioners OK pay raise for Johnson County sheriff's deputies
OLATHE, Kan. — A pay raise for Johnson County, Kansas sheriff's deputies was up for debate Thursday as the department faces a staffing crisis. Help is in sight, though, after county commissioners unanimously approved a pay raise for deputies. A vote that took less than a minute could drastically...
Comments / 0