KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives in Kansas City, Missouri, are working to investigate two separate homicides that happened that the same time Thursday night. An official with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said officers were first dispatched to the 4600 block of East 46th Street to investigate a disturbance just after 10:30 p.m. As they were heading to the address, that call was upgraded to a shooting.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO