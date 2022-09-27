Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
What Is a Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy?
An ectopic pregnancy is a medical emergency in which a fertilized egg implants itself outside the uterus. Usually, an ectopic pregnancy is implanted in one of the fallopian tubes. As it grows, if it is not diagnosed in time, it can cause the tube to tear or burst. This is called a ruptured ectopic pregnancy and results in dangerous internal bleeding.
Medical News Today
What to know about living with and managing diabetes
A diabetes diagnosis will require a person to make numerous changes to their lifestyle and routines. However, devising and sticking to a good treatment plan can help someone maintain a sense of agency around their condition and high quality of life. Living with diabetes. a person to eat a healthy...
Medical News Today
Can a food allergy cause a rash around the mouth in children?
Rashes around children’s mouths are common. They can happen when an irritant touches the skin or through the overuse of topical products. Certain foods may also trigger eczema flare-ups. In rare cases, a food allergy causes the rash. When a rash appears around the mouth, it can be itchy...
Medical News Today
What to know about heart imaging tests
Heart imaging tests provide a picture of the heart, blood vessels, and surrounding tissue to help diagnose and monitor conditions that affect this organ. A doctor can use the images from these tests to help diagnose heart conditions. They may also use it to monitor existing conditions and determine the effectiveness of treatments.
psychologytoday.com
The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy
A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
8 Subtle Health Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
You know that problems like chest pain or trouble breathing warrant immediate medical care. But there are other symptoms that, while easier to brush off, still deserve prompt attention. "Many chronic serious illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease often go undiagnosed for months to years as...
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
Medical News Today
How to improve heart health
Heart disease is a major public health concern in the United States. Besides taking medicines a doctor prescribes, a person can take a range of actions to improve their heart health. This includes eating a healthy diet, keeping active, and avoiding behaviors such as smoking. According to the. Centers for...
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Medical News Today
What to know about multicystic dysplastic kidney (MCDK)
Multicystic dysplastic kidney disease (MCDK) causes a developing kidney to form a group of cysts. The cysts resemble a bunch of grapes and cause the kidney to be nonfunctional. This condition is the result of atypical fetal development. In most cases, MCDK is unilateral, which means it affects just one...
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
foodsafetynews.com
More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours may increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
cohaitungchi.com
Morning Sickness and Nausea During Pregnancy
You’re sailing along on your early pregnancy adventure — just little soreness in your breasts and an uptick in trips to the bathroom, but nothing you can’t handle. Until one day, you wake up feeling queasy. You are reading: What can i eat to stop nausea during...
Medical News Today
What to know about mysophobia
Mysophobia is an extreme fear of germs and bacteria. It is commonly called germaphobia. People with mysophobia may go to great lengths to avoid contact with anything that could be contaminated, which might include other people as well as objects. The fear of germs can significantly affect a person’s quality...
Medical News Today
Nosocomial infection: What to know
People may contract nosocomial infections while receiving medical attention. A person will not have this infection during their admission, but they may acquire it in various healthcare settings, such as hospitals, ambulances, and long-term care facilities. Nosocomial infections have different symptoms, diagnoses, treatments, and potential complications. of this infection include:
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of sinus cancer?
Symptoms of sinus cancer often affect one side of the face and are similar to other more common conditions, such as allergic rhinitis. 3–5% — of all neck and head cancers. This article reviews sinus cancer, signs, symptoms, and more. Are there early symptoms of sinus cancer?. A.
Medical News Today
How to get taste and smell back
41–96% of people. It can be one of the earliest symptoms and, for some, the longest lasting. The article explores more causes of loss of taste and smell, how to get it back, how long it can last, and current research. Why does loss of taste and smell occur?
Medical News Today
Flu and Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines: What to know about doubling up
This autumn, a freshly formulated flu vaccine, and an updated Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine are available. Some people wonder if one shot or the other is appropriate for them, but experts say people should generally receive both vaccines. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are safe to receive together. It is that time...
