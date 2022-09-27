ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on How Their Family Fueled Right-Wing Media: ‘We Were the Reason That Fox News Was Created’

By William Earl
SFGate
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Trump: 'King' to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he’ll run in 2024. The enthusiasm for Donald Trump’s unique brand of nationalist populism has cut into traditional Democratic strongholds like Monongahela, about 25 miles south of Pittsburgh, where brick storefronts and a Slovak fellowship hall dot Main Street and church bells mark the hours of the day. Republicans are counting on political...
MONONGAHELA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy